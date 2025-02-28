NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28: Modern building envelopes must fulfil an extensive range of requirements. fischer offers innovative and high-quality all-in-one solutions for the secure and aesthetic installation of the rear-ventilated rainscreen facades of the future. fischer's range further comprises innovations for solar facades, anchor channels as cast-in fixing solutions as well as passive fire protection systems and fixings for external thermal insulation composite systems (ETICS).

Also Read | VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Get German Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India, highlighted the technological advancements and superior quality of fischer's facade systems. He stated, "At fischer, we are committed to revolutionizing the construction industry with our state-of-the-art facade systems that offer both aesthetic appeal and structural reliability. Our innovative solutions integrate cutting-edge technology, ensuring safety, durability, and efficiency in modern building designs. By continuously advancing our expertise and services, we empower architects, engineers, and developers to achieve their vision with confidence and precision."

fischer's Rear-ventilated rainscreen facades combine a sophisticated appearance with modern technology. The structure fulfils high requirements in terms of energy efficiency, protection against the environmental influences and noise, durability, low maintenance, moisture regulation and sustainability. fischer facade systems provide advantages in terms of technology, energy and cost-effectiveness, with the added benefits of safety and flexible design options. The company offers the ideal solutions for exposed or concealed fixings for all facade cladding materials tailored to the requirements of customers and projects.

Also Read | CAG Report on Delhi's Health Services Tabled in Assembly, Former AAP Govt's Mohalla Clinics Come Under Scathing Attack for 'Gross Irregularities, Inefficiencies'.

The all-in-one system of compatible products with tested and approved individual components covers a wide range of subframe solutions. A comprehensive range of stainless steel or aluminium components of the subframe systems enables extensive prefabrication, simple application and fast installation. The spectrum includes systems for any type of facade material, structural and energy requirements as well as thermally decoupled solutions to transfer loads from rear-ventilated rainscreen facades into the building substrate. This includes secure and energy-optimised wall holders as a 'certified passive house component' of the Passivhaus Institute as well as the stainless steel FLH-R wall holder, another product highlight with the additional assurance of a European Technical Assessment (ETA).

The range of fixings comprises exposed versions such as clamps, rivets, self-drilling screws, and suspension bolt solutions for facade cassettes to FZP II undercut anchors for concealed, aesthetic fixings and, compared to conventional edge fixings, structurally optimised installation of all kinds of cladding materials. The FZP II anchors provide a geometrical inter-locking without expansion forces in conical undercut drill holes. Compared to standard edge fixings, the undercut anchors enable the bending stress of the panel to be reduced by up to 50 percent through the statically adjustable position of the anchor in the fifth-point on the backside of the panel. This technique achieves lower slab bending moments and higher load-bearing capacities and allows more freedom during planning and execution, while better use can be made of the respective technical material properties. The optimised structural system and the increased pull-out forces allow either larger-sized panels of the same thickness or thinner and therefore lighter panels in comparison to edge fixings.

In addition to subframe solutions and panel fixings, the perfectly coordinated all-in-one system includes the corresponding anchors and connection elements. The complete solutions for installing rear-ventilated rainscreen facades from a single source speed up the progress of construction while lowering project costs.

Innovations for solar facades

New solutions for carrying out lasting and secure solar facades complement the range. The new PV clip system guarantees quick, secure and cost-effective fastenings for framed PV modules on common substrates or subframes. The horizontal ATK 103 PV clasp system meanwhile provides customers with an aesthetic alternative for solar facades.

A wide range for all facade requirements

Additional solutions for modern building envelopes include fischer FES anchor channels that guarantee a high level of safety and load-bearing capacity when anchoring facade elements in concrete through a form fit as a cast-in fixing solution. The fixtures are applied and fastened with the FBC channel bolts. Another progressive aspect is the comprehensive fischer FireStop portfolio of product solutions that prevent the spread of fire, smoke and toxic gases if a fire breaks out. The range provides a suitable, user-friendly and efficient solution for simple and complex applications such as safely implementing rear-ventilated rainscreen and curtain wall facades. fischer's range further includes innovative insulation fixings that are efficient to install into versatile external thermal insulation composite systems (ETICS) thanks to their intuitive and quick application while protecting the ETICS against wind loads. The fixing expert offers additional installation elements that allow light to medium fixtures to be securely fastened to the ETICS without causing thermal bridges. fischer also offers its stand-off installation system, Thermax, which can be used to securely fasten medium to heavy fixtures to ETICS with almost no thermal loss.

With its comprehensive range of services, the fixing expert fischer supports its customers throughout every phase of implementing a facade - from consultancy services, calculations, approval procedures, briefing and installation through to the project's successful completion.

Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India, reaffirmed the company's commitment to driving innovation in facade systems. He emphasized fischer India's dedication to localization through the "Make in India" initiative while upholding the highest German quality standards. He stated, "fischer is dedicated to setting new benchmarks in the facade industry by seamlessly integrating German technology with safety, and sustainability yet commercially viable system solutions. Our vision extends beyond delivering high-quality products--we aim to provide comprehensive solutions that enhance performance and efficiency in modern construction. Through close collaboration with our customers, we ensure that every project benefits from our expertise and state-of-the-art engineering. As we continue our journey in India, we remain steadfast in our commitment to shaping the future of building exteriors with reliability, innovation, and excellence."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)