New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Fitch Ratings has published its latest edition of the Global Corporates Macro and Sector Forecasts report, providing a thorough examination of key factors crucial to corporate credit analysis.

This data-driven report, updated quarterly, offers transparency into Fitch's ratings and delivers essential data to support in-house analyses for clients.

The current release, reflecting assumptions and forecasts as of December 2023, brings notable updates compared to the previous edition.

The report encompasses a range of critical components. Firstly, it presents Fitch's most recent global macroeconomic forecasts, delivering valuable insights into the prevailing economic conditions.

Analysts and stakeholders can explore an array of economic indicators closely monitored by Fitch, gaining a nuanced understanding of the factors influencing corporate credit analysis.

Crucially, the report provides updated global commodity price assumptions, essential for evaluating the impact on various sectors and industries.

In addition, it includes in-depth default rate forecasts for the United States and Europe, aiding in risk assessment and credit analysis.

Sector-level insights are a significant aspect of the report, with Fitch delving into key performance indicators for some of its most significant sectors.

This includes a detailed look at sector-level forecasts through the year 2025, providing stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of sector-specific trends.

Leverage headroom statistics are incorporated, allowing for a thorough evaluation of financial leverage within different sectors.

Analysts and investors can also gain foresight into anticipated trends and performance expectations for the year 2024 across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America.

Fitch Ratings adds a layer of transparency by providing a distribution of its issuer Rating Outlooks, offering stakeholders insight into the rating assessments.

Additionally, the report includes links to recently published sector outlook reports and Fitch's Corporate Criteria, serving as supplemental information for a deeper understanding.

To facilitate an easy understanding of changes, the "What Changed" tab within the report offers a high-level summary of the alterations and updates since the last publication.

This ensures stakeholders can readily identify shifts in forecasts and assumptions.

This comprehensive report underscores Fitch Ratings' commitment to transparency, providing a wealth of data and insights to support informed decision-making in the dynamic landscape of global corporations.

Stakeholders, analysts, and investors can leverage this report for a nuanced understanding of economic forecasts, sector outlooks, and key indicators shaping the credit landscape in the coming months. (ANI)

