Business News | Fitistan Gives Fitness a Green Edge with Their 54-days-long Green Miles Challenge 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 15: To mark the 54th edition of the World Environment Day initiative, Fitistan has launched a 54-day campaign that transforms fitness into measurable environmental impact. Through 'Ek Ped Desh Ke Naam - Green Miles Challenge 2026', Fitistan is encouraging people across the country to walk and cycle with the wider goal of building a greener future for the nation.

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- The campaign has been designed to mark the 54th edition of the World Environment Day

- It transforms fitness into measurable environmental impact by mapping a tree plantation drive to set fitness goals

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- Through the campaign, Fitistan aims to plant a total of 10,000 trees while giving participants the opportunity to directly contribute towards nation-building

The campaign, which kicked off on June 5, 2026, comprises two key challenges - the Green Miles Step Challenge is a running and walking challenge, where participants complete minimum of 1,00,000 or more steps in 54 days. The Green Miles Cycling Challenge encourages participants to log minimum 54 km or more in 54 days. All the activities can be tracked on the Fitistan app, with participants also offered the option of syncing their activity through supported trackers and platforms, including Google Fit, Apple Health, Health Connect, Strava, Garmin, Fitbit and Apple Watch. For every 1 lakh steps taken or 54 km cycled by the community, Fitstan will plant one tree; the overall goal of the campaign is to plant 10,000 trees.

"The 'Ek Ped Desh Ke Naam - Green Miles Challenge 2026' has been well received by our community of more than 1 million members, who are spread over more than 1,000 cities and towns across India. For us, this is more than a fitness campaign - it is a national movement to encourage healthier citizens, cleaner choices and a greener India. The campaign resonates strongly with Fitistan's overall commitment towards not only contributing to the creation of a fitter India but also giving citizens a platform to contribute meaningfully to the country," said Shilpa Bhagat, co-founder of Fitistan.

"All our initiatives are rooted in our desire for purpose over profit. And this campaign is an extension of that philosophy. For us, the idea of a fitter, stronger India begins with more responsible and participative citizens. By connecting visible impact with measurable actions, we want to plant the seeds of social and civic responsibility," said Major Surendra Poonia, co-founder of Fitistan.

To motivate participants through the duration of the challenge, a live leaderboard has been set up on the Fitistan app. Participants will receive a digital certificate of completion as well as a certificate signed by Honourable Governor General VK Singh - Former Chief of Army Staff, with their contributions recognised on Fitstan's social media platforms. An exclusive Green Miles T-shirt and finisher medal are also available as paid add-ons.

To amplify the campaign's reach, Fitistan has joined hands with NCC.

Download the Fitistan App with the link https://app.fitistan.com/

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.ionic.fitistan

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