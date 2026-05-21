Business News | Five Godrej ACs That Indian Buyers Are Choosing This Summer in 2026

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Godrej has launched one of its most comprehensive AC portfolios for 2026, combining I-Sense adaptive cooling technology, Hygiene+ self-clean, Blue Fin corrosion protection, and 5-in-1 convertible modes across a range of 1.5-ton and 1.6-ton inverter split ACs. The 2026 lineup spans entry-level convertible models starting at Rs. 30,490 to premium 5-star units with AI-powered cooling, heavy-duty performance at ambient temperatures up to 52 degrees Celsius, and IoT smart connectivity for app and voice control.

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During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, shoppers can purchase their preferred Godrej AC at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by cooling capacity, star rating, and key features, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.

From 3-star to 5-star: Godrej ACs for every room size and cooling need

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Godrej's 2026 AC lineup includes energy-efficient 3 Star and 5 Star inverter models designed for everything from compact bedrooms to larger living spaces and high-usage cooling requirements.

1. Godrej Y Series Convertible 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

* Price: Rs. 31,490

* Why it works: Features I-Sense adaptive cooling, Hygiene+ self-clean technology, Blue Fin condenser protection, and a 5-in-1 convertible inverter design that adjusts cooling output based on room conditions. A strong all-round option for medium-sized rooms where comfort, efficient cooling, and low maintenance are priorities.

2. Godrej Magnus Series Convertible 1.6 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

* Price: Rs. 36,490

* Why it works: Steps up to a 1.6-ton capacity for larger bedrooms and open living spaces, combining 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes, self-clean functionality, and stabiliser-free operation in a premium-looking design. A suitable choice for buyers who need stronger airflow and higher cooling capacity without moving to a 5-star price segment.

3. Godrej HIC 18J5TG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

* Price: Rs. 37,990

* Why it works: The J Series 5-star model combines I-Sense Technology, Hygiene+ blow self-clean functionality, and Blue Fin corrosion protection for efficient and durable everyday cooling. Designed for lower electricity consumption during extended summer usage, this model suits buyers looking for an energy-efficient 1.5-ton inverter AC with long-term reliability.

4. Godrej HIC18J5TG WA 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

* Price: Rs. 40,058

* Why it works: The WA variant focuses on heavy-duty cooling performance at temperatures up to 52 degrees Celsius while including I-Sense Technology, Hygiene+ self-clean functionality, Blue Fin protection, and 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes. It also comes with extended inverter and compressor warranty coverage, making it a strong option for buyers prioritising durability and long-term cooling performance.

5. Godrej Magnus Series IOT Convertible 1.6 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

* Price: Rs. 40,290

* Why it works: Adds IoT smart connectivity to the Magnus platform with app-based control, energy monitoring, filter-cleaning alerts, scheduled timers, and smart diagnostics accessible through a smartphone. A suitable choice for buyers who want the Magnus Series' 1.6-ton cooling performance along with connected smart-home convenience.

Limited-time offers on air conditioners

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 850 per month, bringing home a Godrej air conditioner this summer has never been easier or more affordable.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a Godrej AC from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Splitting the cost of a new Godrej AC into monthly instalments makes the upgrade far more manageable. Follow these steps:

1. Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare Godrej AC models by cooling capacity, star rating, and features before visiting a store.

2. Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified on the Bajaj Finance website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3. Find a partner store: Check shortlisted models at 1.5 lakh+ stores across 4,000+ cities.

4. Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating tonnage, star rating, and smart features.

5. Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months.

6. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed instantly, and the Godrej AC can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers and exclusive deals during the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, now is the right time to bring home a Godrej AC, whether upgrading to a compact inverter model or a high-performance 2-ton AC before peak summer arrives.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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