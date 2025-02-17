VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17: School of Public Health at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Chennai has recently launched an innovative five-year integrated Master of Public Health program. This is designed to nurture the next generation of public health leaders, equipping them to tackle complex global and local health challenges.

The program is open to students who have completed their schooling- Plus Two examination with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. The program features a robust curriculum that integrates global and local health issues, and encompasses epidemiology, biostatistics, health systems and policy, health project management, and health research, while providing hands-on experience on research, data analytics and program evaluation.

Graduates will be well-positioned to pursue diverse careers in national and international NGOs, research organisations, CSR initiatives, consulting firms, IT companies, health insurance companies, pharma and clinical research organizations, government health departments, and academia. They can take on roles such as program officers, research officers, project managers, or pursue doctoral studies.

SRMIST's commitment to innovative education, experienced faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities makes it the ideal destination for aspiring public health professionals eager to make a real-world impact. To apply, visit www.srmist.edu.in.

About SRM School of Public Health

Established in 2007, the School of Public Health is a premier institution dedicated to advancing public health education, training, and research. Besides offering Master of Public Health (MPH), M.Sc.- Biostatistics and Epidemiology, and M.Sc.- Health Data Science programs, the School of Public Health actively engages in research studies.

A testament to our research expertise, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) is a prestigious project commissioned by the Government of India. Having completed NFHS-5, the school is now spearheading the NFHS-6 survey in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The School of Public Health also conducts Management Development Programs (MDPs) tailored for in-service candidates.

