BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10: Fixed-return investments have remained a popular choice among Indian investors for several years. Their importance has become even more evident in the last two quarters of FY 2024-25, as the stock market continues to experience a prolonged sell-off that began in October 2024.

Also Read | BYJU's Alpha Sues Byju Raveendran, Wife Divya Gokulnath for Orchestrating Alleged Theft of USD 533 Million Loan Funds.

While the Securities and Exchange Board of India continues to tighten derivative trading regulations after the significant market corrections in September 2024, the steep decline over the past 5 months has positioned Indian equities among the worst-performing markets globally.

In such uncertain times, fixed-income investments provide investors with a stable alternative, allowing them to lock in attractive yields.

Also Read | Good Friday 2025 Date in India: Why Is It Called Good Friday? Meaning, History, Significance and Traditions To Mark the Day To Commemorate the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Where Should Investors Focus

As of March 2025, ongoing volatility still affects the returns from stocks, mutual funds and other equity-linked investments. In such uncertain times, diversifying one's portfolio can help mitigate stock market losses.

A well-planned mix of mutual funds, fixed deposits, medium to long duration government and corporate bonds (for instance, AA+ rated bonds) can ensure a risk-return balance.

The RBI's repo rate cut in February triggered a rise in bond prices for tenures of 5 to 10 years. Meanwhile, AAA-rated corporate bonds currently offer yields between 7.5% and 8.5%, while SDLs provide 30-50 basis points higher returns than G-Secs.

Amid these options, fixed deposits remain a top choice for investors. And when it comes to FDs, Stable Money stands out.

As India's first digital fixed-return investment platform, Stable Money continues to help investors find high-interest fixed deposits, even as banks lower FD rates following the 25 bps repo rate cut in February 2025.

"We ensure that every rupee works as hard as you do", said Saurabh Jain, co-founder of Stable Money. He further added, "Fixed deposits significantly offer stability with lower risks compared to equities and mutual funds which pose higher risks."

In addition to fixed deposits, investors can also explore recurring deposits, as their next step to diversify their portfolios with secure and rewarding investment options.

Stable Money has emerged as a trusted platform for fixed-income investments. The company initially focused on fixed deposits and expanded its offerings by introducing bonds after securing its Online Bond Platform Provider (OBPP) licence from the BSE in February 2024.

Watch Video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/1KNyhGY3bGM

Have Fixed Income Instruments Made a Comeback

Fixed-income investments are gaining further attention, especially after the government proposed a potential increase in deposit insurance for FD investors from Rs. 5 lakh.

With a strong commitment to financial security and seamless investment solutions, Stable Money has built a customer base of over 15 lakh investors across 2,600+ cities in India. Backed by renowned investors like RTP Global, Lightspeed, Z47 and Titan Capital, the platform ensures reliability and credibility in its services.

What sets Stable Money apart is its user-friendly app, a 24/7-accessible medium for investors to book multiple fixed deposits at competitive interest rates across partnered banks and NBFCs.

The team of experts at Stable Money not only ensure seamless service offerings and a user-friendly platform, but also helps investors reap the benefits of considerably high interest rates by partnering with prominent banks and NBFCs.

In addition, Stable Money makes it easy for investors to compare FD interest rates from top banks and NBFCs across India before making a decision. The platform also provides return calculators that show the expected maturity amount and interest earnings.

By choosing fixed-return options from Stable Money's trusted partners, investors can maximise their returns, often earning better interest rates than those offered by the top banks in India. In an economy where inflation reduces the value of savings, choosing fixed-return investments is not a setback, but a smart strategy to protect and grow your wealth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)