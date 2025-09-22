PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 22: On recent flights into Bengaluru and Kanpur, a curious moment has been catching travellers off guard: the ground seems to speak. Instead of a routine patchwork of fields, descending passengers have glimpsed an immense Big Billion Days emblem stitched into the earth--bright blue and yellow, yet almost invisible until viewed from the sky.

What seemed at first like ordinary cropland came together mid-descent as a sharply defined design -- an eye-catching example of crop-circle-style art rarely attempted in India.

Passengers were quick to capture the scene on their phones, with photos and short clips circulating across social media within hours. Many viewers called it a striking case of "bird-eye marketing," swapping the usual roadside hoardings for a message meant for the sky.

While Bengaluru's busy flight routes gave the display immediate visibility, the Kanpur installation added a distinctive touch in the heart of Uttar Pradesh, surprising travellers unused to such aerial visuals. The careful ground patterning and fleeting reveal during approach have made the sight a talking point well beyond aviation circles.

The Big Billion Days sale begins later this month, but the campaign is already leaving its mark--literally on the landscape and across online feeds.

