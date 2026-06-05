Business News | Flirting with Flavor: A Collection of Family Recipes by Anu Shankar Celebrates Culinary Heritage, Family Traditions, and the Stories Behind Every Dish

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: "We don't just inherit stories. We inherit flavors." In her vibrant new book, Flirting with Flavor: A Collection of Family Recipes, author Anu Shankar invites readers on a profoundly unique culinary journey as she breathes new life into the heirloom dishes of Punganur, Chikmagalur, and Hubli. Inspired by her grandmother, Ajji, the book is a heartfelt homage to the matriarchs whose wisdom, love, and unforgettable meals have shaped entire communities.

Also Read | Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Faces Fresh Hurdle As Producers Refund Money to Distributors Amid CBFC Delay - Report.

What makes Flirting with Flavor distinctive is its thoughtful balance between storytelling and practical guidance. It speaks to families preserving time-honored traditions, home cooks seeking authentic regional flavors, and readers who value the cultural stories behind every recipe.

Shankar brilliantly translates decades of unwritten, "pinch-of-this" oral traditions into precise, foolproof instructions for the modern kitchen. From the ultimate comfort of ragi mudde (millet dumplings) to the delicate spice of mulgai palya (brinjal curry) and the festive Punganur pulao, this collection proves that the most profound flavors come from the simplest roots. It is a must-read celebration of culture, memory, and the powerful stories that unfold when people gather around the table.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Thunderstorms and 69% Chance of Rain With a High of 33?C.

Through carefully curated dishes, the author reminds readers that food is not just nourishment--it is the ultimate inheritance. Flirting with Flavor: A Collection of Family Recipes offers readers an opportunity to recreate cherished moments, reconnect with their culinary roots, and experience the vibrant traditions of Indian home cooking at their own tables.

Shop Now:

https://www.amazon.com/Flirting-Flavor-Collection-Family-Recipes/dp/9367071345/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0

https://flavor.togethervwin.cloud/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)