NewsVoir

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19: Flixbox Solutions officially launched Skara, a no-code platform for creators and businesses to launch their streaming apps in minutes. Skara is launched at a time when the global video streaming market is set to reach $155 billion by 2029 and is set to disrupt the streaming infrastructure market. The platform is targeting emerging markets, especially Southeast Asia where the projected market volume will be $6.25 billion by 2029.

Also Read | Shivaji Jayanti: ‘Chhaava’ Actor Vicky Kaushal Visits Maharashtra’s Raigad Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Birth Anniversary (See Pics).

With its user-friendly interface and unlimited monetization capabilities, Skara is the only homegrown SaaS (software-as-a-service) priced by keeping the Indian market in mind. It is a feature-rich platform to suit businesses across any industry that require video streaming as a functionality.

Skara empowers millions of creators and businesses to tap into the billion-dollar video streaming economy which is growing at a CAGR of 6.89%. Currently, the primary challenges for anyone willing to capitalize on this surging demand for video with a branded streaming app are: huge upfront investment and the time taken to build such a solution. But with Skara, anyone can start their own video streaming business for free within minutes, reducing the cost and time by nearly 100%.

Also Read | ‘Rarest of Rare’: Kolkata POCSO Court Sentences Man to Death for Rape and Attempted Murder of 7-Month-Old Toddler.

"We want creators and businesses to be at the center of the video-consumption revolution that the world is witnessing. While platforms are looking at ways to take portions out of the actual creators' revenue, we bring the power back by letting them keep 100% of it. And along comes the freedom to create content without depending on algorithms and prejudices," says Ankita Saikia, Co-founder of Flixbox Solutions.

The beta version of Skara was launched in mid-2024 and is now accessible to all. The Flixbox team is also working on other solutions in the video streaming domain.

Flixbox Solutions LLP is dedicated to democratizing the video streaming industry. They are on a mission to make video distribution simple, accessible and feasible for all. With their innovative platform and products for the video industry, they power the dreams and passions of businesses and creators of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.skara.app

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)