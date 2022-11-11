New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/ATK): The introduction of cryptocurrency has changed how the world views finance, and the entry of new coins like Gate Token (GT) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) has changed the crypto market dynamics. However, will a new coin like Big Eyes (BIG) impact even more than these two existing coins?

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a meme coin themed after the popular meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE). This token seeks to become the market's top meme over Dogecoin (DOGE). With over 5 million users registered on its database, there's been a lot of speculation about whether this token would eventually be able to overthrow the pioneer meme coin, DOGE.

Gate Token (GT) is an old coin in the crypto world. This token, founded back in 2013, has gained popularity since then. It's known for its simplest verification process, which means investors. Users only have to reveal a little about their data if they deposit huge amounts of money. Unfortunately, one of its sob stories is that it doesn't support fiat currency, making it only open to those who can make crypto deposits and withdrawals.

On the other hand, Big Eyes (BIG) is a meme token like Floki Inu (FLOKI). Rather than copying the dog theme, Big Eyes (BIG) conceptualized a big-eyed cat for its ecosystem. Also, rather than base its existence on a joke, Big Eyes (BIG) has some pretty serious projects to complete. It seeks to donate as much as possible to save the ocean and plans to introduce its NFT projects to members as soon as possible.

Big Eyes Combine DeFi, Charity, And NFTs, To Create Massive Wealth For Investors Over Floki Inu And Gate TokenCommunity strength and external influence are significant influences on the price of crypto assets. Most meme coins thrive on external influence. For example, the rise and fall of Dogecoin (DOGE) were influenced by Elon Musk and media hypes. Big Eyes (BIG) would combine the two influences by creating a community of Big Eyes owners and complementing it with some media hype.

According to its roadmap, the token would ensure its NFT project makes a list as the cutest NFT in the world. This will help with its publicity and improve the value of every collectible. These projects are backed by great tokenomics, with the Big Eyes (BIG) token set to be distributed to create the optimal gain for investors.

How To Buy The Big Eyes TokenBig Eyes (BIG) follows the No Dog, No Master rule, which means the members own the whole community. Hence, 80 per cent of the total supply will be available to the members from day 1. In addition, 5 per cent will go to charity for ocean sanctuaries.

Once you make your purchase, you will be able to access the fund once the 2 years liquidity lock is done. This is to help investors make the most of their tokens and avoid loss of value from uncontrolled liquidation by the community members.

Big Eyes (BIG) has one of the most straightforward processes to set up an account and make a purchase for your token. You can follow the step-by-step guide below to begin:

Step 1: On the official Big Eyes website (bigeyes.space), click Buy Now

Step 2: Connect your wallet using Metamask (desktop computer) or Trustwallet (Mobile).

Step 3: Select the preferred amount to purchase and choose the currency you want to buy with (you can convert from fiat currency)

Step 4: Confirm the transaction and claim your token after the presale.

Conclusion Although it's not safe to say Big Eyes (BIG) is the biggest meme coin in the market, this might be validated as soon as the project is fully launched. Furthermore, its massive reward system and sustainable community make this token more prospective than Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Gate Token (GT).

