Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Florricks Lifecare Private Limited, a leading research-driven global pharmaceutical company renowned for its innovative R&D, production, and sales of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Finished Dosage Forms across multiple therapeutic areas, including critical care and oncology, has announced a significant milestone. The Mumbai-based company has entered into strategic partnerships with two prominent companies in Hong Kong and Europe, marking a total investment of USD 95 million.

This strategic move is poised to enhance Florricks Lifecare's global footprint, driving innovation and growth in the pharmaceutical industry. The partnerships aim to leverage Florricks Lifecare's expertise in cutting-edge pharmaceutical solutions, bolstering its presence and capabilities in these critical regions.

Dr. Salim Shaikh, Managing Director & CEO of Florricks Lifecare Private Limited stated, "This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for our company as we expand our global reach and strengthen our commitment to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products. The investment underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector. Florricks Lifecare continues to lead the way in developing advanced pharmaceutical solutions that cater to the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide. With this significant investment, the company is set to make substantial strides in research, development, and production, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety." Established with a vision to make a difference in healthcare, Florricks Lifecare has grown to become a recognized leader in sourcing and supplying Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and intermediates to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers worldwide.

Announcing the historic moment, Lalit Singh, Executive Director of Florricks Lifecare Private Limited, stated, "Florricks Lifecare's hybrid supplying and global sourcing model for ingredients and raw materials delivers the most flexible and reliable solutions for our customers' unique manufacturing requirements. We offer the flexibility to supply or source difficult-to-find ingredients and materials, supported by industry-leading standards of quality documentation and regulatory compliance. This investment will propel Florricks Lifecare to further expand our global expansion."

Lalit Singh, also remarked, "This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for our company as we expand our global reach and strengthen our commitment to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products. The investment underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector."

Florricks Lifecare continues to lead the way in developing advanced pharmaceutical solutions that cater to the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide. With this significant investment, the company is set to make substantial strides in research, development, and production, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.

Florricks Lifecare Private Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, India, stands as a leading global player in the pharmaceutical industry with a widespread international presence. We specialize in a diverse range of products, including Pharmaceutical APIs, Finished Formulations, Critical Raw Materials, Advanced Intermediates, Impurities, Pellets, and Nutraceuticals. Florricks Lifecare offerings cater to the Life Sciences, Specialty Chemicals, and Agriscience industries, ensuring comprehensive solutions for Florricks Lifecare clients worldwide.

With over a decade of invaluable experience, Florricks Lifecare has established a robust presence in over 45 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, and South America. Florricks Lifecare has an international network of offices and partnerships underscores Florricks Lifecare's commitment to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products and services on a global scale. Florricks Lifecare Private Limited is an ISO-compliant company, adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety. Florricks Lifecare has collaborative manufacturing facilities boast certifications from WHO-GMP, KFDA, PMDA, EU-GMP, USFDA, and other regulatory bodies, ensuring that Florricks Lifecare products meet stringent international standards. Florricks Lifecare has a dedicated R&D team committed to developing cutting-edge Pharmaceutical Formulations, APIs, Surgical, Veterinary, Herbal, and Nutraceutical Products. This relentless pursuit of innovation allows Florricks Lifecare to stay ahead of industry trends and meet the evolving needs of Florricks Lifecare clients.

