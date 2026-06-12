Business News | Fly My Luggage Emerges as a Cost-Effective Alternative to Rising Airline Excess Baggage Charges in India

Fly My Luggage Emerges as a Cost-Effective Alternative to Rising Airline Excess Baggage Charges in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 12: As air travel across India continues to witness strong growth, one challenge remains common among travelers--excess baggage charges. With several airlines charging between Rs 700 and Rs 800 per kilogram for additional baggage at airports, passengers often end up paying thousands of rupees extra during domestic and international travel. Recent industry reports indicate that airport excess baggage fees can significantly increase overall travel costs, especially for families, students, NRIs, business travelers and relocating professionals.

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Amid this growing concern, Fly My Luggage, a specialized luggage delivery service in India, is offering an alternative solution with pricing starting from as low as Rs 70 per kilogram, enabling travelers to transport their bags separately while enjoying a hassle-free travel experience. The company provides door-to-door luggage delivery, airport luggage transfer, airport-to-home baggage delivery, and home-to-airport luggage pickup services across more than 31,000 pin codes nationwide.

According to industry estimates, airline excess baggage charges in India typically range between Rs 550 and Rs 700 per kg, depending on the airline and route. In comparison, dedicated luggage transportation services can offer substantial savings for travelers carrying multiple bags, oversized luggage, sports equipment, educational materials, or relocation essentials.

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Fly My Luggage's nationwide logistics network is designed to address the increasing demand for baggage shipping services, luggage courier services, and travel luggage delivery solutions. The platform offers:

* Door-to-door luggage delivery

* Airport-to-door baggage transport

* Door-to-airport luggage pickup

* Real-time luggage tracking

* Safe and secure luggage handling

* Premium packaging solutions

* 24x7 customer support

* Late-night pickups and early-morning deliveries

* Domestic and international luggage shipping assistance

The company states that travelers can schedule pickups from homes, hotels, offices, or airports, allowing them to travel without the burden of carrying heavy suitcases through terminals, security checks, and transit connections.

The demand for travel light services has increased globally as travelers seek alternatives to rising baggage fees and airport handling challenges. Recent incidents involving delayed,

Misplaced or offloaded baggage has further highlighted the importance of dependable luggage logistics and tracking solutions for modern travelers.

Industry observers believe services such as Fly My Luggage are creating a new category within the travel ecosystem by combining logistics technology with passenger convenience. The solution is particularly relevant for:

* Students relocating to colleges and universities

* Families traveling with multiple suitcases

* Senior citizens seeking stress-free travel

* Corporate travelers carrying additional equipment

* NRIs traveling with extra baggage

* International passengers facing strict airline baggage limits

* Individuals relocating between cities for work or education

With a focus on affordable luggage shipping, secure baggage delivery, and nationwide airport luggage services, Fly My Luggage aims to help travelers save money while eliminating the inconvenience associated with excess baggage management.

"Why pay up to Rs 700 per kg in airline excess baggage fees when your luggage can be delivered safely across India starting from just Rs 70 per kg?" is the value proposition the company seeks to offer travelers looking for smarter and more economical travel solutions.

About Fly My Luggage

Fly My Luggage is an India-based luggage logistics company offering door-to-door baggage delivery, airport luggage transportation, real-time baggage tracking, and nationwide luggage courier services. With coverage across more than 31,000 pin codes, the company serves travelers, students, families, professionals, and businesses seeking a convenient way to move luggage across India.

Get connected for more details: Fly My Luggage

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