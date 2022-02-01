Union Ministers of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Union Budget, Union Minister of State in Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with the needs of each and every sectors.

Union Ministers of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad arrived at the Ministry of Finance.

Addressing a media, Chaudhary said, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors' needs. It will be benefiting everyone. All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today's budget."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in parliament today at 11 am.

The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

Later, the Finance Minister tabled this year's Economic Survey, which was centred around the theme of the "Agile approach." (ANI)

