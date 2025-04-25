VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, has been empanelled by the Electrical Wing of the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department, Government of Gujarat, for the financial year 2025-26.

This empanelment comes after a thorough evaluation by the department's S.O.R. Review Committee, confirming the company's qualifications to supply lighting solutions for various government projects up to March 31, 2026. The products, offered under the brands "PLUS LIGHT TECH" and "TRIX," span a range of indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures that adhere to all required technical standards. Each product has undergone a detailed approval process for inclusion.

The Company's products have been classified under Category III, making them eligible for use in a broad spectrum of government infrastructure projects. These include projects related to roadways, transport corridors, and public sector facilities, primarily in Gujarat but with the potential to expand across India through both State and Central government projects.

This recognition enhances the company's capacity to secure government contracts, positioning the company for a stronger presence in the public infrastructure space. The empanelment is expected to drive greater involvement in public sector tenders, boost order volumes, and increase visibility in the infrastructure lighting sector.

Commenting upon milestone achieved, Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "We are proud to be empanelled by the Government of Gujarat's Roads & Buildings Department for FY 2025-26. This recognition is a strong validation of our commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance with government standards. Being listed under Category III opens up significant opportunities for us to contribute to vital infrastructure projects across Gujarat and potentially on a national level. We believe this will not only strengthen our presence in the public sector but also drive meaningful growth in line with our long-term vision of becoming one of the trusted partners in India's infrastructure development."

