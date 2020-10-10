Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Markets in India is all set to bring in the Food Ingredients India & Health Ingredients (Fi India & Hi) and ProPak India expos in a virtual format this year.

Collectively, both the B2B shows are perfectly placed to provide industry players an entire range of products and solutions pertaining to food and health ingredients, processing, technology and packaging. While Fi India & Hi offers the industry an opportunity to source high quality ingredients, ProPak India brings within its domain, packaging solutions for products such as medicines, cosmetics, appliances, industrial systems and machinery, among others.

These digital events will be a part of the Informa Markets in India's 'Virtual B2B celebration', a powerful array of digital expos and e-conferences in the month of September and October 2020. The initiative of the Virtual B2B Celebrations will help the relevant communities, and businesses overcome the limitations of lockdown, achieve business goals and provide a powerful edge as the economy readies itself to get back on track.

Fi India and Hi and ProPak India Virtual expos supported by Association of Food Scientists & Technologists (INDIA) (AFST - Mumbai Chapter), Indian Flexible Packaging & Folding Carton Manufacturers Association (IFCA), Authentication Solution Providers' Association (ASPA), All India Food Processors' Association (AIFPA), SIES School of Packaging, Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), Suman Consultants, Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) will bring together renowned brands, consultants, business experts and key Government officials pertaining to the food, health and packaging communities.

The virtual inauguration will be marked by the presence of Smt. Rita Teotia, Chairperson - FSSAI; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Rahul Deshpande, Group Director - Ingredients Portfolio, Informa Markets in India.

"The evolving impacts of COVID-19 have rippled through communities, and world over businesses and workplaces are currently at a tipping point in their journey to recover from the pandemic. The pandemic has also led to the demonstration of swift changes in terms of the food preferences of the consumers. Eating patterns, overall appetite towards food consumption, new concerns revolving around hygiene, personal safety and social distancing norms have directly and indirectly impacted the food ingredients industry," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, while speaking at the announcement of the Fi India & Hi and ProPak India Virtual Expos.

"With these changes, we foresee health, nutritional and immunity foods to witness a boom in the coming years. While India is blessed with the prefect agro-climate, innovation, technology, standardization and a conducive eco-system is still the need of the hour. In the long run, India will also see plenty of opportunities stemming from the Government of India's Atmanirbharta Scheme as it will create a conducive environment and inject more muscle power in terms of infrastructure, policies and equity. The objective for Fi India & Hi in its virtual avatar this year is to offer an international showcase of food processing technology and food ingredients and in turn, help leverage India's wide ranging and large raw material base for food processing industries," Yogesh Mudras said.

"The packaging industry, especially in the food sector, has also received attention regarding hygiene and sustainability amidst the pandemic. The 2-day ProPak India Virtual Expo which is co-located with Fi India and Hi is as timely and pertinent to the current situation the world is facing during which the packaging manufacturers are facing supply chain disruption along with decreasing manufacturing at the site in many parts of the world. The expos will ensure continuous engagement through various networking activities and will discuss the ever - evolving challenges and solutions in the food ingredients, processing and packaging industries through conferences," he further added.

Fi India and Hi

Fi India and Hi, The two-day virtual expo will feature top notch brands such as Ajanta Chemical Industries, Ajanta Food Products Company, Azelis (India) Private Ltd, Brenntag Ingredients (India) Pvt Ltd, Cargill India Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat Enterprise, Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd, Mintel (Consulting) India Pvt Ltd, Roquette India Pvt Ltd and Universal Oleoresins. The products at the expo comprise food and health ingredients, Spice Oils, Oleoresins, Natural Color, plant-based specialty food and nutrition ingredients, etc

The constantly evolving food industry is positively affecting the food ingredients industry. The market is being accompanied by growing innovations and developments in the functional food ingredients market. Fi India and Hi be will hosting a 2 days conference on the sidelines of the expo with renowned International speakers, and product showcase and workshops by leading brands.

The subjects on focus at the conference will be : 'A healthy hearty breakfast: Innovation through formulation'; ' The plant-based revolution and the opportunity for India'; 'Impact of Consumer Behavior on Nutraceutical Industry- Amidst and post pandemic'; 'Current Trends & Future Prospective in Plant Based Supplements & Extracts' ; 'Health and wellness in a post-COVID-19 world'; 'Blockchain in Food Industry'; 'New ingredients and their application in food products curated by AFSTI'; 'Start Ups in Ingredients', 'Nutrava Citrus Fiber- A Clean Label Solution'; ' Boon of Plant Based Solutions - Focus on Plant Proteins, Sugar Alternatives & High-Quality Carbs'; 'Bright, Better & New Look to Your Edible Products' to name a few.

Some of the key speakers at the conference will include Dr J L N Shastri - CEO-Medicinal Plant Board, Govt. of India; Vinay Kumar - VP - Technical & Regulatory, Amway India; Barney LIU, Country Manager Asia, Brenntag; Dr Vaibhav Kulkarni- Sr. Director, Abbott Nutrition; Dr Arun Gupta - Head -Medical Affairs and Clinical research, Dabur India Ltd to name a few.

ProPak India

ProPak Virtual Expo will feature companies such as - V-Shapes, Koch Pac-System / Uhlmann India Pvt. Ltd., Mespack India and Emerge Glass. It will comprise products ranging integrated processing of a product, and from feeding to final packaging of the products for Food, Pharma, Personal Care, Cosmetics, Industrial and consumer goods industry.

ProPak too includes a two day conference that will run parallelly with Fi India and Hi conference. It will highlight topics such as ' Dehydration Technology & Global Opportunities'; ' Collaboration & Technology Transfer opportunities under Atmanirbhar Bharat'; ' Challenges And Opportunities From Corona Pandemic'; ' Regulations and sustainable packaging' to name a few.

Some of the key speakers at the conference will include Sagar Kurade - MD, Suman Food Consultants; Dr Sauro Mezzetti, Consul, Consulate General of Italy (South East India), Chairman - Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Southern Region); Rajesh Nath, Managing Director, VDMA India; Mark A Rosmann - Agricultural Attache, U.S. Department of Agriculture; Dr Irmia Katamgari. Asst. Director, FSSAI; Vinay Bhardwaj - Vice President, Siegwerk India and Arvind Sekhar - CEO, Sai Packaging to name a few.

