New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): An online aggregator of Home-Kitchens, Foodizo announces to expand their platform in two major cities, Hyderabad & Bangalore this year.

Currently serving in Mumbai and Pune, they are on the mission to gradually expand across India. Foodizo is an online platform for enterprising home-chefs to prepare and share healthy home cooked food with food lovers. They are creating a sustainable marketplace of Home-Kitchens.

Also Read | Chess Olympiad for Disabled Will Not Be Held in India: FIDE.

Talking about the idea of the platform, founders Mukesh Agrawal & Ashma Rungta stated, "In this time of instant food delivery platforms, there lies a need for healthy home cooked food". A young and dynamic team of professionals, working day and night, have the vision to scale up the brand and serve people with super delicious food.

As co-founder Mukesh tells us, "Home-made doesn't just mean regular meals, we have home-kitchens that excel in fusion food as well as exotic Indian & continental preparations"

Also Read | IPL 2022: Don't Think There Is Any Problem With Rishabh Pant's Batting, Feels Ravi Shastri.

Foodizo wants to shift the consumer focus from the lure of "Instant" food delivery to "healthy" food options. It is an excellent platform for Home Chefs to pursue their passion for cooking delicious preparation and earn from their kitchen. Their home chefs need support from the masses so that they can follow their passion and serve the best hygienic homemade food.

Currently serving in Mumbai and Pune, Foodizo is a perfect choice for working couples, professionals, and people who need healthy homemade food in their hectic lifestyle. One can visit their website www.foodizo.co to search nearby Home-kitchens & enjoy the delicacies served by their passionate Home Chefs.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)