New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): For a seamless and hassle-free air travel experience, India is set to launch a mechanism called Digi Yatra today.

Digi Yatra is conceived to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

Also Read | Indian Shares Extend Record-breaking Rally on Powell’s Comments – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The project basically envisages that travellers may pass through various checkpoints at the airports through paperless and contactless processing using facial features to establish their identity which could be linked to the boarding pass.

In the first phase, it will be launched at seven airports.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says Brain-Computer Neuralink Device Six Months Away From Human Trial.

Today, it will be initially launched at three airports -- Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi followed by four airports namely Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada by March 2023. Subsequently, the technology would be implemented across the country.

Notably, it is presently being launched for domestic flight passengers.

To use this facility, a one-time registration on the Digi Yatra app is required using Aadhar-based validation and a self-image capture.

There is no central storage of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The passenger's ID and travel credentials are stored in a secure wallet on the passenger's smartphone itself. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)