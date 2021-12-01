Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world is an extremely dangerous place to live in. Practices like human trafficking and modern-day slavery are still prevalent in our society. Estimates show that in 2020 alone around 900 cases were reported in our country. Women and young girls are subjected to trafficking for heinous purposes like sexual exploitation and domestic servitude.

Billabong High International School (BHIS), Santacruz, under the aegis The Alpha Urbane Project, came forth and took it upon themselves to raise funds for providing relief to the survivors of such brutality. Over the course of 15 days, 60 students have raised more than Rs. 6,80,000 on Ketto.org crowdfunding platform.

Commenting on the student's effort to enable a better and safe society, Nikhat Jafferey, Principal Billabong High International School (BHIS), Santacruz, said, "Martin Luther King Jr once said, Life's most persistent and urgent question is, "what are you doing for others?"' - This thought inspires our staff and students to constantly look for opportunities to be of service to others, especially the underprivileged section of our society. One such segment of our society is the sex workers. COVID-19 Pandemic spelled doom for many and one of the worst affected were the women living on the fringes of the society. In an endeavour to help them cope with the loss of earning, our students led by the highly motivated facilitator Mr. Sooraj H Malik; engaged in a crowdfunding campaign on Ketto. This collective action has helped our students to understand the power of empathy better. Though the crowdfunding campaign has come to an end, this is just a beginning of a better tomorrow."

BHIS-Santacruz students have proved that through persistence and determination, anything can be achieved. The amount raised from the public will be used by the renowned NGO Purnata for transforming the lives of these victims and helping them make a dignified living for themselves. Purnata has been supporting them and providing them with a new ray of hope since 2014. Regarded as one of the most renowned organizations, it aims to Rescue, Rehabilitate and Reintegrate the survivors of Human Trafficking in Mumbai and West Bengal, with a major focus on prevention at source, transit, and destination.

Commenting on the initiative, Aamna Junaid, Grade 11, and Hunarpal Kohli, Grade 11, said, "Human trafficking is considered as the second largest organized crime in our country. Of an estimated 20 million commercial prostitutes in India, 16 million women and girls are victims of sex trafficking. With this initiative and collaboration with Purnata we aim to rehabilitate the survivors and enable them with a better future."

Countless lives have been saved, a million more to go!

Ketto.org is South East Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform. Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country. The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs. 300 crores per year for various causes.

