New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/SRV): FORE School of Management, New Delhi initiates a virtual platform for global academicians and industry experts to share their creative inputs and measure the management challenges in emerging markets to adopt sustainability. The FORE International Case Conference 2023 will witness expert discussions on moving towards innovations that support sustainable efforts.

The theme for FICC 2023 is "Innovation for a Sustainable Future," and will be held on June 2 and 3, 2023. The conference is expected to have a broad outreach, with many international speakers taking the stage to share their expertise. With keynote and case study presentations, the FORE School of Management intends to augment the existing body of knowledge in management.

"FORE strives to offer new avenues where research thrives through shared knowledge. FICC 2023 attempts to bring widespread information from across the globe onto a single virtual platform. We can collectively harness this data through the presented case studies to achieve more sustainable ways of management and marketing," said Dr Jitendra K. Das, Director General, and Conference Chair, FORE School of Management, New Delhi.

The conference is open for Academicians, practitioners, Doctoral scholars, and undergraduate/post-graduate students to contribute their cases and bring forth the vast knowledge spread across the markets. FICC 2023 will also award prize money worth Rs 45,000/- to the most impactful submissions across three categories.

"FICC 2023 offers an excellent opportunity for participants to network and engage with experts from various fields. It also gives them a chance to showcase their research, creativity, and problem-solving abilities, along with the case study, to a wider audience on a global podium. The participants also get benefitted from the feedback and insights they receive from fellow contributors. We are expecting to receive quality works across the globe" said the Conference Convenors, Prof. Chiradip Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor in OB&HR; Prof. Ashutosh Pandey and Prof. Rajarshi Debnath, Assistant Professor in Marketing at FORE School of Management.

The conference provides eight research tracks - Marketing, Organizational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, Information Technology, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Finance & Accounting, Strategic Management & Entrepreneurship, Data Science & Business Analytics, and Other Related Areas of Management such as Tourism, Hospitality, and Health Care Management. Participants are required to choose any one of these tracks to conduct their case study and submit their unpublished work in the form of Extended Abstracts (1500-2000 words) to the conference.

Overall, FICC 2023 promises to be an exciting and informative event for anyone interested in management and sustainability. The last Date for Extended Abstract Submission is 8th May 2023. To register and submit a case for consideration, please visit the FORE International Case Conference 2023 website.

https://www.fsm.ac.in/conference/ficc-2023/

FICC Case Submission (Extended Abstract) Link: https://forms.gle/RFL1N5PcuuyvTXk88

