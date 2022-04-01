New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Government has extended the validity of the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 by another six months upto 30th September 2022.

"The existing Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 which is valid upto 31 March 2022 is extended upto 30th September 2022," according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020, which came into force on 1st April 2015, was originally meant for 5 years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been extended multiple times. (ANI)

