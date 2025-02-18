New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Dr R Seetharaman, Former CEO of Doha Bank and SSDD President, emphasized the growing economic relationship between Qatar and India, highlighting trade expansion, investment opportunities, and the potential impact of the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and India.

In an exclusive conversation, Dr Seetharaman noted that India and Qatar share a dynamic and rapidly growing economic partnership. He said, "It's an excellent relationship. It's a growing relationship. Today, the bilateral relationship between Qatar and India is over USD 18.4 billion. USD16.8 billion is the import of oil, gas, and petrochemicals."

Also Read | Will Rachin Ravindra Play in Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match? Here’s The Possibility of Star New Zealand Cricketer Featuring in Campaign Opener After Being Struck On-Head With Shot Recently.

He added, "Over $2 billion is on the export from India to Qatar. India is also exporting plant, machineries, apparels. We have over 840,000 Indians working in Qatar. It's a very important relationship," he stated.

He further emphasized that this relationship is set to expand across multiple sectors, including trade, investments, and financial services.

Also Read | Wordle Answer Today: How To Win February 18 Wordle? Clues, Hints and Easy Strategies for Game #1340 To Ace the Word Game.

He said, "Trade, investments, banking and finance, it is going to grow in all dimensions in the coming days. India is the only country which is exceedingly well-performing. We are talking about GDP growth of not less than 6.5 to 7 per cent for another 20 years."

"So essentially, we have investment projects, infrastructure creation, airport, seaport, road, and rail; that's where Qatar can invest. India is a country which is giving a very good return," he added.

Highlighting India's stable economic environment, Dr Seetharaman stressed that India provides an attractive return on investment due to its financial, political, and economic stability, coupled with a large, skilled workforce.

"So Gulf States can play a big role and FDA should be the way and trade and investment can go together," he asserted.

According to Dr Seetharaman, India and Qatar have the potential to scale up their bilateral trade volume to USD 25 billion over the next two to three years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)