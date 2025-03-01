VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 1: Alpine Institute, Dehradun, successfully hosted the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Applied Sciences (AIMLAS-2025), a landmark event that brought together eminent scientists, researchers, academicians, and industry experts from across the globe. The conference was inaugurated by former Education Minister of India, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who lauded the institute for its commitment to innovation, research, and academic excellence.

The event served as a platform for intellectual exchange, with renowned AI and ML experts, educationalists, and policymakers discussing groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and their real-world applications. Keynote speeches, technical sessions, and panel discussions focused on AI-driven solutions in healthcare, smart agriculture, automation, and sustainable development.

A major highlight of AIMLAS-2025 was the Agro-Tech Expo 2025, which showcased cutting-edge AI-powered innovations in agriculture, precision farming, and automation technologies. The expo attracted industry leaders, agricultural scientists, and entrepreneurs, emphasizing the role of AI in enhancing productivity, sustainability, and food security.

In his address, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank praised Alpine Institute for fostering a culture of research and technological advancement. He emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry to drive innovation and equip students with skills for the future.

The conference saw active participation from leading universities, research institutions, and tech companies, promoting global collaboration and knowledge-sharing. With experts discussing the transformative potential of AI and ML across various sectors, AIMLAS-2025 has cemented Alpine Institute's reputation as a hub for scientific research and technological excellence.

