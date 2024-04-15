NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: The increasing inclination of customers toward a theatre-like movie or gaming experience has also led to an increase in the growing demand for laser projectors. This surge in demand has also seen many global tech giants entering the Indian market. This includes Formovie, the Mi ecosystem company, which forayed into India last year and is already making a major impact by providing an unforgettable viewing experience right at home.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-Hwi’s Chief Detective 1958 On Disney+ Hotstar, Sofia Boutella’s Rebel Moon 2 – The Scargiver On Netflix & More.

Irrespective of whether you are a movie enthusiast, a gamer, or hosting a screening centre, a high-quality projector can take your viewing experience to the next level. Hence, being the key to a perfect entertainment setup, finding the right kind of projector should be done after a detailed assessment of the pros and cons of the available choices.

One of the major reasons for the wide acceptance of Formovie projectors is the stunning visual quality that they offer. Powered by Advanced Laser Phosphor Display (ALPD 4.0), these RGB+ laser projectors deliver 2800 ANSI lumens brightness and 4K colour accuracy. The brilliant display function can be further enhanced by using the ambient light-rejecting screen mode.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi and the Rise of 'Neo-Middle Class': How BJP Aims at Changing Nation's Destiny.

Other major pros of the projectors are their easy integration with Android TV 11.0 and Google Assistant, which help users easily control their content from the comfort of their living room. The Formovie projectors also support a wide range of streaming services, including Dolby Vision content from Apple TV, Disney+, and other popular platforms.

These advanced projectors also feature a wide array of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and HDMI, enabling viewers to connect to various multimedia devices and streaming services easily and conveniently. In addition to Dolby Vision, the projectors also have built-in Bowers & Wilkins speakers with Dolby Atmos support, ensuring premium sound quality equivalent to a real cinematic audio experience in movie theatres.

In addition to the sound system, they are equipped with smart features such as voice control, screen mirroring, and auto-focus, making them the right choice for a personalized viewing experience. As consumers opt for energy-efficient and eco-friendly projectors, Formovie projectors are designed to be energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Starting from Formovie S5 projector priced at Rs 69,999, to Formovie 4K Theater, which is priced at Rs 3,79,999, these projectors are also among the most cost-effective devices included in the luxury category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)