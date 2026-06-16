Business News | Fortune Elastomers Commences ESG Journey with Sustainability Assessment and Reporting Initiative

VMPL

(Kerala) [India], June 16: Fortune Elastomers, one of the key manufacturing units of India's VKC and a leading footwear manufacturing facility in Kerala, has taken a significant step towards embedding sustainability into its business operations by initiating a comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) assessment and sustainability reporting process.

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While this initiative is a contribution to India's net-zero target for 2070, it marks an important milestone for Kerala's footwear manufacturing sector, demonstrating the growing commitment of its manufacturers towards responsible and sustainable business practices.

Environment Social Governance (ESG)

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This is a framework used by businesses around the world to measure and improve their impact on the environment, people, and the way they are governed. ESG is rapidly becoming a key factor in business success, with customers, investors, regulators, and supply chain partners increasingly expecting companies to operate responsibly and transparently. In India, growing sustainability regulations, market expectations, and the country's commitment to sustainable development are encouraging businesses to adopt ESG practices, making it critical to building resilient and future-ready organizations.

The ESG journey of Fortune Elastomers is undertaken in partnership with Build to Sustain, a sustainability and ESG consulting firm specializing in helping businesses integrate sustainability into their operations and reporting frameworks. Through this initiative, Fortune Elastomers aims to better understand and manage its environmental impacts, strengthen social responsibility practices, and enhance governance systems across its operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Razak, Managing Director, India's VKC, said:

"At India's VKC, we believe that sustainable growth and responsible business go hand in hand. The initiation of our ESG assessment and reporting journey at Fortune Elastomers reflects our commitment to building a future-ready organization that creates value not only for our customers and stakeholders but also for society and the environment. This is the beginning of a continuous improvement process that will help us strengthen our sustainability performance and contribute positively to the communities we serve."

The sustainability assessment will evaluate key areas including energy management, resource efficiency, waste management, employee welfare, occupational health and safety, diversity and inclusion, ethics, compliance, and corporate governance. The findings will help establish baseline performance metrics and identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

According to Build to Sustain, the initiative reflects a growing trend among Indian manufacturers who are proactively preparing for evolving sustainability expectations from domestic and international markets.

"The footwear industry has a unique opportunity to demonstrate leadership in sustainable manufacturing. By initiating ESG assessment and sustainability reporting, Fortune Elastomers is taking a proactive step toward understanding its impacts, managing risks, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. We are proud to support India's VKC in this important journey," said a spokesperson from Build to Sustain.

As part of its long-term sustainability roadmap, Fortune Elastomers intends to establish measurable ESG objectives and integrate sustainability considerations into business decision-making processes. Future focus areas may include reducing environmental footprint, improving resource efficiency, strengthening employee engagement, enhancing supply chain sustainability, and exploring circular economy opportunities within the footwear value chain.

The initiative also reinforces India's VKC's broader vision of responsible growth and innovation, ensuring that business success is aligned with environmental stewardship and social progress.

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