Business News | Founder Aman Khan Marks End of Delhi Nightclub KNOT With Cinematic Film Announces Four-City Comeback Across Goa, Pune, Mumbai, and Bangalore

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: Indian entrepreneur Aman Khan, founder of Delhi nightclub KNOT, has announced the release of a cinematic short film titled "The Chapter Ending" and a four-city luxury hospitality comeback built around two brands: KNOT Noir and Millionaire Mansion.

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The announcement marks the formal close of KNOT's original Delhi chapter at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, while setting out Khan's next phase across Goa, Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore by 2030. The Delhi market, he says, is not being abandoned. It is being paused until the new portfolio is strong enough for a return on firmer terms.

The film, produced by Third Eye Productions, is now planned for release across Aman Khan's official Instagram presence and the KNOT Delhi page. It is designed as a cinematic closing statement rather than a conventional nightclub aftermovie. The story follows a five-part emotional arc: rise, pressure, forced closure, loss and rebirth.

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KNOT opened in 2022, when Khan was twenty years old. He entered Delhi's established nightlife market without a traditional industry background, family backing in hospitality, or an existing circuit of power. By the founder's account, the club became profitable early and quickly built a reputation for a premium audience, music-led programming, luxury energy, and a visual identity associated with the line "Welcome to the shadows."

For guests, KNOT was a venue built around celebration. For Khan, it became proof that a young outsider could build a serious nightlife brand in one of India's most competitive and tightly networked markets.

Behind the rise, however, the story became more complex. Khan says the pressures of operating a high-volume nightclub arrived alongside difficult personal and business realities. He is also choosing to speak publicly for the first time about navigating bipolar disorder during the years he built and ran KNOT.

"There were phases where I could not fully show up the way a founder should," Khan said. "Manic periods, depressive periods, weeks of instability - those moments affected judgment. I brought partners in because the business needed presence and structure. Some decisions helped. Some became part of the problem. I am speaking about it because many founders suffer silently while the outside world only sees growth.

Khan does not name individuals in the film or in the public release. He describes the closure as the result of a wider sequence of partnership conflict, legal pressure, regulatory scrutiny, and external stress around Delhi's late-night nightlife environment. According to Khan, a cluster of venues in the same district faced shutdown pressure during the same period, with KNOT remaining closed for roughly eight months while rent, salaries, and operating obligations continued.

"The hardest part was not only the closure," Khan said. "It was carrying the weight of a brand that was alive in people's memory but locked in reality. I kept paying, kept waiting, kept hoping, and then I understood that the chapter needed an ending."

That ending is now being framed as the beginning of a larger hospitality plan.

KNOT Noir, the first new brand in the rollout, is being developed for North Goa. It is positioned as a darker, more cinematic evolution of the original KNOT identity - built for a destination market with deeper experiential potential, stronger design language, and a more immersive brand world.

Millionaire Mansion, a second luxury nightlife brand under Bile Hospitality, is planned for Pune next year. The concept is being designed for a distinct audience profile, with a separate visual tone and hospitality positioning from KNOT Noir. Mumbai and Bangalore launches are planned to follow before 2030.

"I am taking a pause from Delhi. I am not leaving it," Khan said. "After Goa, Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore are built, the market will see me back. The chapter that ended at Eros was not the brand. It was that round."

The expansion will sit under Bile Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., while Third Eye Productions will continue to shape the creative storytelling, campaign architecture, and visual identity around the brands. Khan also operates Third Eye Productions as a creative production and brand-building agency and is developing DOZBAE, a luxury streetwear label with global ambitions.

The public-facing communication around the release will point audiences to amankhan.ai for the founder profile and thirdeyeproductions.in for the production company behind the film. Khan says this structure is deliberate: the story should not live only as a nightclub post, but as part of a broader founder record, connecting hospitality, film, fashion, production, and future city launches under one long-term creative-business ecosystem. That record, he says, matters because memory is part of brand equity too.

The Chapter Ending film has been created as a Third Eye Productions original asset, with concept, story, and production credited to the agency. The original score is by Priyanshu Verma, with post-production handled by Edition Studio, led by Shobhit Gour. A full-length music video expanding the narrative is expected to follow the short film release.

The film avoids literal accusation and instead uses cinematic implication to communicate the emotional history of KNOT. The objective, Khan says, is not to reopen old wounds publicly but to give the brand's first chapter a proper ending before the next one begins.

"KNOT was never just a club for me," he said. "It was the first proof that I could build something from nothing. What happened hurt, but it also gave me clarity. The next chapter has to be bigger, cleaner, and more controlled."

For the hospitality market, the announcement positions Khan as a young founder attempting to rebuild beyond a single venue and into a multi-city nightlife portfolio before turning thirty. For his audience, the release of the film marks something more personal: the end of a Delhi story that carried ambition, pressure, illness, conflict, loss, and survival in equal measure.

Khan says the next few years will define whether the pain of KNOT's closure becomes only a memory or the foundation of a wider national brand.

"Some chapters do not end because the dream failed," he said. "They end because the founder has to return stronger."

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