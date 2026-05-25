Business News | Founder Ritika Vinay Caught Global Media Attention at Cannes 2026 as Ambassador of World Peace at Closing Ceremony Under Mrs India Queen of Substance Banner

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 25: In a remarkable moment for India on the international stage, Ritika Vinay -- Founder of Mrs India Queen of Substance, IIM Bangalore NSRCEL alumna, former Mrs Asia Pacific, and women empowerment entrepreneur -- invited to walked the prestigious Cannes red carpet with a deeply meaningful message of World Peace, beautifully woven into an extraordinary couture creation celebrating Indian craftsmanship.

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At a time when the world is witnessing conflict, unrest, and humanitarian challenges across nations, Ritika Vinay chose to use the globally celebrated Cannes red carpet not merely as a fashion platform, but as a voice for humanity, unity, and peace.

Her appearance is being celebrated as a proud moment globally as she has been covered by all international media as Peace Ambassador from India, where an Indian woman entrepreneur and pageant leader brought together fashion, Indian craftsmanship, and a global humanitarian message on one of the world's biggest international red carpets.

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The couture creation, conceptualized by Ritika Vinay herself under her brand MIQS Couture, Ritika appeared in a magnificent handcrafted white couture gown with a dramatic sculpted cape carrying the bold message "WORLD PEACE", accompanied by an intricately hand-embellished Earth motif symbolizing global unity and harmony. The entire ensemble was conceptualized by Ritika Vinay herself and brought to life through detailed Indian hand craftsmanship, showcasing the richness, precision, and artistic excellence of Indian artisans.

The gown featured extensive hand embroidery, crystal embellishments, intricate beadwork, and couture detailing executed using traditional Indian karigari techniques. Every shimmer, motif, and embellishment on the gown and cape was handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail by skilled artisans, reflecting the legacy of Indian couture artistry on an international platform.

The Earth emblem on the cape was entirely hand-embellished with stones, crystals, and detailed embroidery work, requiring countless hours of craftsmanship. The structured couture silhouette combined modern global fashion aesthetics with the soul of Indian handmade luxury fashion.

The choice of white symbolized peace, hope, purity, and healing, while the dramatic couture cape transformed the red carpet into a storytelling canvas carrying a humanitarian message beyond fashion.

"The current situations of war across the world deeply moved me," shared Ritika Vinay. "I felt that if fashion has the power to capture global attention, then it should also have the power to spread awareness, compassion, and peace. Cannes gave me an international platform, and I wanted to represent India not only through fashion, but through purpose and meaningful storytelling."

As the founder of Mrs India Queen of Substance Ritika Vinay has consistently advocated for empowered women with purpose, encouraging married women to embrace leadership, identity, and social impact. Her Cannes appearance further reinforced her vision that beauty becomes truly powerful when it stands for something greater than itself.

The couture creation quickly gained attention for its artistic execution, cultural richness, and emotional message -- positioning Indian craftsmanship at the center of global luxury fashion conversations.

Through couture, craftsmanship, and conviction, Ritika Vinay delivered India's message to the world -- Peace, Humanity, and Unity Beyond Borders.

About Mrs. India Queen of Substance Mrs. India Queen of Substance is one of India's leading beauty pageants for married women, founded with a vision to empower and celebrate women beyond conventional standards of beauty. With a strong focus on confidence, purpose, and individuality, the platform has successfully completed 15 seasons, inspiring thousands of women across the globe.

@ritikavinay_asiapacific

@mrsindia.official

https://www.mrsindiaqueen.com

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