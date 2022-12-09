Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/SRV): Fountain, a high-volume hiring platform, organized a round table conference in collaboration with ASSOCHAM at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Bangalore on 6th December 2022 to discuss the role of technology in making high-volume hiring processes smarter, faster, and simpler, and how screening strategies can help exceed hiring goals.

Fountain recently forayed into the Indian market with a funding of USD 185M with a vision to expand globally by allowing the company to accelerate hiring. Fountain makes this possible through its four fundamental pillars, including automated sourcing, a delightful candidate experience, unique insights and analytics, and efficient recruiting tools.

The round table was attended by various industry representatives, including Infosys Limited, CNH, JBM, IBI, Career Tree, Ola, InMobi group, Biocon Biologics Limited, Strides Pharma, 21CC Education, Epitome AI, BSI Group India Pvt Ltd to name and thirty industry HR community members along with OmPrakash Muppirala, VP of Engineering & Head of Fountain India, who deliberated on issues of high-volume hiring, engagement, and retention. According to the members at the round table, technology will shape the majority of next year's hiring trends in the recruitment industry.

During the event, the company showcased how the all-in-one hiring platform has globally changed the way organizations fulfill high-volume hiring requirements to find, engage, qualify, and onboard candidates. Fountain focused on steps of hiring faster and saving time in recruitment with effective solutions and giving an overall best experience for the applicants.

"As the blue collar and gig economy continues to grow in India, organizations need to find a way to automate and streamline their current recruiting and on-boarding processes to meet the challenges of high volume hiring. By leveraging the power of automation to source, connect, screen, and onboard candidates, HR teams can build a scalable process that will help meet the organization's expansion goals, along with enhanced candidate experience through high-quality automated communication" said OmPrakash Muppirala, VP of Engineering & Head of Fountain India.

Addressing the concerns and challenges of the Indian market, some important topics covered during the discussion included opportunities for diversity, equity, and inclusion; bridging on-boarding gaps between offer letter acceptance and starting; quality of hires in volume hiring; payroll stability and flexibility; costing budgets of hiring due to the trend of declining offers and poaching from competitors; the role and importance of skills assessments in the hiring process; skill gaps in hiring in the BFSI, logistics, and apparel sectors, and whether the recruit, train, and deploy model can help fill the gap, and thinking ahead of on-boarding, i.e. the importance of employee engagement with new hires to keep them emotionally attached to the organizations, as it would impact attrition.

To help ease challenges faced by Indian companies in the high-volume hiring space, Fountain is determined to bridge the gap between "jobs without people and people without jobs" by sourcing & communicating with candidates through its mobile-first technology. Fountain is currently establishing a remote-first Center of Excellence (CoE) in India, with functions such as research and development, support and operations, sales, and marketing. This CoE will support Fountain's efforts across the country and make real-time scaling more feasible.

"We are excited to serve the Indian market in the high-volume hiring space. Hiring is a global challenge not only for businesses but for applicants as well, and Fountain is determined to address it from both angles. Finding a job should be easy for anyone, and with this additional funding, Fountain can continue to positively impact the global workforce from end to end,"says Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain.

Fountain is the market leader in high-volume hiring because its solutions enable customers to get ahead of their hiring goals. Fountain's all-in-one platform enables companies to find qualified candidates and move them from application to onboarding quicker, reducing time to hire from weeks to days--or even hours.

By simplifying the screening, interviewing and hiring experience, Fountain's solutions keep applicants happy while ensuring organizations have pipelines full of hourly talent that are ready to work. Hundreds of customers use Fountain's solutions to hire over 3 million workers annually in more than 75 countries.

Learn more on Fountain's website- https://www.fountain.com/

