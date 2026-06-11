Business News | Fractal Launches Cogentiq E-Commerce: AI That Acts on Profit Signals in Minutes

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: Fractal (http://www.fractal.ai/), a publicly listed global enterprise AI company serving Fortune 500 organizations, today announced the launch of Cogentiq e-commerce, an AI-native Always on E-Commerce Profit Engine that helps consumer products companies stay competitive across e-commerce channels like Amazon. Cogentiq e-commerce monitors and actions against key profit signals such as stock levels, media spend allocation, keywords, content, and pricing to help products stay available, easily discoverable, and more likely to convert into a purchase. And it does this with accelerated speed--moving teams from signal identification through recommended action in a matter of minutes. Amazon marketplace integration is live today, with expansion across more e-commerce platforms planned in the near term.

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Profit growth in modern e-commerce requires real-time action across more than 70 signals, for every stock keeping unit (SKU) in a company's portfolio. A single missed signal can translate directly into missed revenue. As organizations increasingly turn to AI-powered solutions, many inadvertently introduce greater complexity, where an abundance of data and decision permutations slows time to action, resulting in decision paralysis and lost profit opportunities.

Cogentiq e-commerce is purpose-built to eliminate this complexity and accelerate decision-making at scale. For each SKU listed on a company's digital shelf portfolio, Cogentiq e-commerce monitors 70+ profit-driving marketplace signals daily and recommends corrective actions, orchestrated across customer, media, and supply chain, within minutes.

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To illustrate, when a product goes viral on Amazon, the resulting demand spike currently triggers a five-day manual decision cycle involving fragmented data analysis, delayed approvals, and slow responses, resulting in stockouts, wasted media spend, and suppressed sales. In contrast, Cogentiq e-commerce detects such signals to deliver cross-functional recommendations that teams can review and act on within minutes. The result is a swift, coordinated response to optimize inventory allocation, reduce ineffective advertising spends, and redirect media investments to capitalize on demand before opportunities are lost.

"Today, most organizations use AI the same way they've always used analytics: gather data, generate insights, and then decide. But that sequence is too slow for the world we're entering. We believe AI should start with the decision and compress the distance between insight and action to near zero. In that world, success will belong to those who can consistently make the right decisions faster," said Pranay Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer, Fractal Analytics.

Cogentiq e-commerce is built for rapid deployment, enabling businesses to go from sign-up to go-live in as little as two days using only a marketplace API.

For more information, please visit: https://fractal.ai/products/cogentiq-ecommerce.

About Fractal

Fractal (NSE: FRACTAL) is a publicly listed global enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise.

Fractal's suite of businesses includes Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth) and Analytics Vidhya (among the world's largest data science communities). Fractal spun out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader enhancing the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke. Fractal's dedicated AI Research team is focused on foundational AI advancements, including knowledge-based foundational models, reasoning-based systems, and agentic systems. The team has launched successful products, including MarshallGoldsmith.ai, Vaidya.ai, Kalaido.ai, and the open-source reasoning model Fathom-R1-14B and tool-based reasoning model Fathom-DeepResearch.

Fractal employs over 5,000 professionals across global locations, including the United States, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, and Australia. It has consistently earned recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For (Top 100, 2025), a 'Great Workplace' for eight consecutive years, and as one of 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' for five years running by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal was also named a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave™ for Customer Analytics Service Providers and earned leadership positions in the Everest Group Peak Matrix Assessment 2025 for AI and Analytics Services, and Information Services Group's 2024 assessments for Data Engineering and Data Science Services.

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