Business News | Fredna Vet Diagnostics Performs CT Scan on Indian Spectacled Cobra -- A Milestone in Exotic Animal Diagnostics

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Fredna Vet Diagnostics (FVD) has successfully performed an advanced computed tomography (CT) scan on an injured Indian Spectacled Cobra, marking another significant step in the use of cutting-edge diagnostic imaging in exotic and wildlife veterinary care.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Declared 'Guru Dokhi' by Akal Takht.

The snake was referred following a history of trauma by Dr. Deepa Katyal, India's first Certified Veterinary Pain Practitioner (CVPP), pioneering advanced animal care and wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. A detailed plain CT examination of the caudal coelomic region was conducted at FVD using high-resolution thin-section imaging with multiplanar reconstruction techniques.

Given the inherent challenges of imaging a live reptile, a targeted local nerve block was administered to the cobra prior to the procedure. This allowed the serpent to be safely and humanely immobilised and taped in position, enabling the acquisition of high-quality, artefact-free images without the need for general anaesthesia. This approach reflects FVD's commitment to minimising patient stress while maintaining diagnostic precision across all species.

Also Read | Ambuja Cements Closing Bell Updates: Share Price Rises 1.36% on Positive Outlook.

The scan revealed:

- A fracture involving a right-sided rib in the mid-to-caudal coelomic region with mild displacement

- Multifocal subcutaneous air pockets along the body wall

- Soft tissue irregularity and thickening corresponding to the external traumatic lesion

- Diffuse gaseous distension of the gastrointestinal tract

Importantly, the CT scan showed no evidence of major organ compromise, coelomic effusion, or severe vertebral injury, enabling veterinarians to better assess the extent of trauma and plan appropriate treatment and rehabilitation.

"This case demonstrates the growing role of advanced imaging in reptile and exotic animal medicine. CT technology allows us to evaluate delicate anatomical structures with remarkable precision, especially in challenging wildlife trauma cases." -- Fredna Vet Diagnostics Team

The Indian Spectacled Cobra is one of India's most recognised snake species, and cases requiring advanced diagnostic intervention remain relatively uncommon due to the complexities involved in handling and imaging reptiles safely.

Fredna Vet Diagnostics continues to expand its diagnostic capabilities across companion animal, exotic, and wildlife medicine by integrating advanced imaging modalities with specialised veterinary expertise.

About Fredna Vet Diagnostics (FVD)Fredna Vet Diagnostics is a veterinary diagnostic and imaging centre committed to delivering advanced diagnostic solutions for companion animals, exotic species, and wildlife. FVD

specialises in radiology, CT imaging, pathology, and integrated veterinary diagnostics aimed at supporting accurate and timely clinical decision-making.

A Growing Need for Exotic Animal DiagnosticsAs India sees a rise in exotic pet ownership and wildlife rescue efforts, the need for specialised veterinary diagnostics has never been greater. FVD is committed to bridging this gap by extending its advanced imaging services to reptiles, birds, and other non-conventional species.

Precision Imaging Beyond Companion Animals"Exotic and wildlife patients present unique diagnostic challenges. This case demonstrates that with the right technology and expertise, we can deliver the same standard of diagnostic excellence to every species." -- Spokesperson, Fredna Vet Diagnostics

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)