Business News | Fredun Pharmaceuticals Announces 2:1 Bonus Issue, Signaling Strong Growth Confidence

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (BSE - FREDUN | 539730), one of the leading pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing companies in India, diversified across generics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, mobility, and animal healthcare products, has announced a 2:1 bonus issue of equity shares, underscoring its strong financial performance and continued confidence in future growth.

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The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on May 25, 2026, wherein the audited financial results for Q4 and FY26 were approved, has recommended the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e. 2 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for every 1 existing equity share of ₹10 each, to eligible shareholders and warrant holders as on the record date, subject to shareholder approval.

The bonus issue reflects Fredun's strategic intent to:

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* Reward shareholders for their sustained confidence and long-term commitment to the Company's growth vision

* Signal management's confidence in the structural earnings growth and long-term scalability of the business

With multiple high-growth engines firmly in place -- including branded generic exports to 52 countries, domestic Fredun Gx formulations, an integrated pet healthcare platform (Freossi, Wagr and One Pet Stop), nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals (Bird N Beauty) -- the Company is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory. The inauguration of its 5th GMP-certified manufacturing facility in April 2026 provides significant capacity headroom to support the next phase of scaling across all verticals.

This move not only aligns with the company's consistent value creation philosophy but also reinforces its commitment to delivering long-term, inclusive wealth creation for shareholders.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said, "The recommendation of a 2:1 bonus issue reflects the strong momentum we have built and our confidence in sustaining this growth trajectory. With robust performance across revenue and profitability, and continued progress in diversifying into higher-value segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and pet healthcare, we are strengthening the quality and scalability of our business. This bonus is a way of sharing our progress with shareholders while reinforcing our commitment to consistent, long-term value creation."

About Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited, a healthcare and pharmaceuticals company, offers a range of products, including antihypertensives, antidiabetics, antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), and narcotics. It is also engaged in the manufacturing of dietary/herbal supplements, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and other healthcare products, along with animal healthcare products. With such a diverse range of products, the Company's objective is to be a holistic healthcare provider. The Company primarily exports its products to Africa, Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, and Latin America.

In FY26, Fredun reported total revenues of ₹639.12 Cr, with an EBITDA of ₹94.79 Cr and a PAT of ₹33.21 Cr.

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