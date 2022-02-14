New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/PNN): School Toppers, an IIT Alumni Venture, is offering FREE NEET and JEE CRASH COURSE to Underprivileged Students for JEE and NEET Aspirants 2022.

Education is often referred to as the great equalizer: It can open the door to jobs, resources, and skills that a family needs to not just survive but thrive. Access to Quality Education is a globally-recognized solution to the cycle of poverty.

School Toppers, which recently won the Global Achievers Award for Best Emerging Coaching for JEE and NEET, is headed by Akhil Tewari. Akhil Tewari is an IIT Alumnus and has authored the best-selling book RANK UP PHYSICS by MTG Publications for JEE and NEET Aspirants. Akhil Tewari won the award for being the "Edupreneur of the Year 2021" at WASME 25th SME Excellence Awards 2021. As an eminent teacher and Vice President of the Coaching Federation of India, Maharashtra, Akhil inspires countless students for success in JEE and NEET aspirants every year across India.

The CRASH COURSE for NEET and JEE Aspirants is designed by a Team of IITians Headed by Akhil Tewari.

Major highlights of the program

1. Free ONLINE CRASH COURSE for JEE and NEET aspirants to deserving students

2. FREE Study Material prepared by An ALL IITian team of SCHOOL TOPPERS

3. FREE TEST SERIES prepared by An ALL IITian team of SCHOOL TOPPERS

Students will be selected solely on the basis of financial criteria and merit. Talented students with a proven academic record in class 11 ,12 or 12 pass in Science-Stream aspiring for JEE or NEET exams but lacking necessary resources for est prepatration must apply with the following documents.

Screening Documents Required: Ews Certificate /Income Certificate

The Course will commence from 24th February 2022 and continue until JEE Advanced and NEET Exams. All Lectures will be conducted by an ALL IITian Team of School Toppers, which is the best offline coaching for IIT JEE and NEET in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Candidates aspiring to become Doctors or Engineers throughout India can Apply.

https://forms.gle/DhhjUt1EtEvAwpBW9

