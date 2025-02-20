PRNewswire

Adas (Gujarat) [India], February 20: Freudenberg Gala Household Products (FGHP) has expanded its production and office facilities in Adas, Gujarat. The inauguration marks a milestone in enhancing the site's capacity to meet the growing demand for innovative solutions in household products in India and around the world.

The new production area spans over 3086 square meters and is dedicated to manufacturing spin mop floor cleaning products and foot pedals. The spin mops will be sold under the Gala brand, the number one cleaning brand in India. The foot pedals are intended for assembly in cleaning products sold in the United States. The expansion adds a production capacity of over one million spin mops and five million foot pedals to the existing capacity of 20 million brooms and brushes.

Jatin Gala, General Manager India at FGHP, said "By expanding our premises we significantly boost production capacities and efficiency, while optimizing workflows. This enables us to meet increasing domestic demand for spin mops. Also, we reinforce the site's status as a hub for innovation and productivity within FHCS by supplying pedals for our O-Cedar products in the US.

Karin Overbeck, CEO of Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS), said "Our joint venture with FGHP has been very fruitful. In just over a decade, we have increased net sales tenfold, and we see great potential for further growth. By investing in the site's expansion, we bolster our strategic position in India and underpin the market leadership of Gala."

The new production space will house advanced equipment, including 21 molding machines, 2 assembly lines for spin mops and 5 cutting-edge manufacturing lines for pedals. The site continues to uphold its ISO-14001 and ISO-45001 certifications, showing adherence to highest quality and sustainability standards. A new three-story office facility will provide a modern, collaborative workspace for the local teams.

Freudenberg Gala Household Products Pvt. Ltd., was founded in 2009, following a joint venture agreement between Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions and the Mumbai-based company Gala Brush. The Adas production site was established in 2011, and has grown into a key contributor to the success of the joint venture, accounting for 35 percent of FGHP's turnover.

