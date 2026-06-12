Business News | From a Basement Startup to a Global Fashion Brand: The Story of Dimple Design Studio

Dimple Katara, Co-founder of Dimple Design Studio, is seen in one of her creations.

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 12: When Dimple Katara and Akash Katara started Dimple Design Studio (DDS) in 2020, they had no idea that a small home-based venture would one day serve over 2 lakh customers and ship products worldwide.

Also Read | El Nino Officially Declared: IMD Warns of Weaker Monsoon, Rising Heat Risk in India.

Before DDS, the siblings were on completely different paths. Dimple, a postgraduate from Pearl Academy, Delhi, was working in the fashion industry, while Akash was managing his father's medical business. Entrepreneurship together was never part of the plan.

Everything changed when their father encouraged them to explore a fashion retail business, considering Dimple's background in design. The duo launched a retail store with limited experience, but soon after, COVID-19 disrupted businesses across the country and forced them to rethink their approach.

Also Read | Free Education in Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi Launches Free KG to PG Scheme for Govt Students.

Three Machines, One Master Tailor, and a Big Dream

As the pandemic reshaped consumer behavior, the siblings shut down their retail operation and decided to build an online brand from home.

With a business loan, three sewing machines, one master tailor, and a small basement setup, Dimple Design Studio officially began its journey. They developed their website, sourced fabrics, and launched their first collection.

The brand started with women's suit sets, a category that quickly gained traction among customers. Encouraged by the response, DDS gradually expanded its offerings and introduced multiple categories within women's fashion.

A Partnership Built on Complementary Strengths

One of the key reasons behind the brand's growth is the clear division of responsibilities between the founders.

Dimple leads the creative side of the business, overseeing designs, collections, and product development. Akash focuses on marketing, sales, growth strategy, and business operations.

Together, they have built a brand that combines thoughtful design with a strong understanding of customer needs.

Growing Without Compromising on Value

From its humble beginnings, DDS has grown into a larger production network that includes one in-house manufacturing unit and three outsourced production facilities.

The founders believe their success comes from maintaining a balance between quality, design, and affordability. Rather than competing to be the cheapest brand in the market, DDS focuses on delivering value through well-designed products that justify their price.

Today, the brand offers products ranging from approximately ₹1,500 to ₹23,000, covering both daily wear and occasion wear categories.

More Than 2 Lakh Customers and Counting

Over the years, DDS has earned the trust of more than 2 lakh customers across India and international markets.

Reflecting on the journey, the founders describe DDS as something they never imagined building when they first started working from a basement during the pandemic.

Building on this success, they have also launched SEVN SIGNAL, a menswear brand that represents the next phase of their entrepreneurial journey.

For Dimple and Akash, the biggest lesson from the last five years has been simple: consistency, discipline, and focus can create opportunities where none seem to exist. What began as a response to uncertain times has evolved into a growing fashion business loved by customers around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)