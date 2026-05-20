Business News | From Bastar to Cannes: Chandan Roy Movie RJ Bastar Receives Huge Applause at the 79th Cannes International Film Festival

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 20: The inspiring Indian film RJ Bastar received an overwhelming response at the prestigious 79th International Film Festival at Cannes, earning appreciation and applause from the global audience during its special screening. The film touched hearts with its emotional storytelling and powerful message about dreams, struggle, and determination.

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Directed by Manish Manikpuri and produced by Pawan Kumar Singh under the banner of PKS Production, RJ Bastar highlights the journey of a tribal girl from Chhattisgarh who dreams of becoming a radio jockey despite facing extreme hardships and lack of resources. The film beautifully showcases the challenges faced by people living in tribal regions and how courage and passion can help overcome every obstacle.

The story has struck an emotional chord with audiences at Cannes, especially for its realistic portrayal of rural India and the inspiring message that no dream is too big for those willing to fight for it. Festival delegates and cinema lovers praised the film for bringing an untold story from the heartland of India to an international platform.

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The film features a talented ensemble cast including Chandan Roy, widely loved for his performance in the popular series Panchayat, along with Chitrashi Rawat, Neha Sahu, Harsh Rajput, Sanjay Mahanand, Sunil Tiwari, Puspendra Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Sangita Nisad, Aarti Nagre, Anunay Sharma and Aashish Jha. The Movie song sung by Shaan, Krishna Beoraa, Anurag Sharma. Creative Producer Poonam Siingh and Executive Producer & Swati Manikpuri.

With its strong social message and motivational storyline, RJ Bastar is being seen as a film that represents the voice of millions of young dreamers from tribal and rural communities across India. After receiving appreciation at Cannes, the film has already started generating strong buzz among cinema enthusiasts and is expected to connect deeply with audiences upon its release.

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