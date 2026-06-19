Business News | From Biryani to Seasonal Specials, 63 Degrees Serves a Feast in Hyderabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: Located in Hyderabad's bustling Gachibowli-Mindspace stretch, 63 Degrees Modern Regional Buffet has quickly become a favourite among diners looking for an indulgent buffet experience that goes beyond the usual spread. Founded by entrepreneur Kanumuri Hima Nagendra Prasad, the restaurant brings together regional Indian flavours and global favourites in a vibrant dining format that appeals to families, working professionals, and food enthusiasts alike. Even on a Monday afternoon, the restaurant was buzzing with diners, with some lining up for servings of piping hot biryani while others tucked into chilled desserts from the expansive spread.

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With over 250 dishes on offer, the buffet features an expansive spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, including live grills, barbecue starters, biryanis, chaat counters, Chinese dishes, South Indian staples, and delicious North Indian curries. Popular picks among diners include chicken tikka, grilled fish, prawns biryani, dahi bhalla, pav bhaji, and an extensive dessert section that adds a sweet finish to the experience. Adding to the experience are the restaurant's seasonal specials, which bring a local and festive touch to the buffet.

During summers, diners can look forward to mango-inspired favourites across desserts and beverages, while festive menus around Sankranthi feature regional offerings such as ragi chaat and other traditional delicacies that celebrate local flavours.

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What further elevates the dining experience is the restaurant's ambience and service. Warm lighting, spacious seating, contemporary interiors, and live music create a lively yet comfortable atmosphere, making the venue ideal for family gatherings, celebrations, and corporate outings.

Located opposite Meenakshi Bamboos Road in Hitech City, 63 Degrees has carved a niche for itself in Hyderabad's competitive buffet landscape by combining scale, variety, and hospitality under one roof.

For Reservation : 973386333/9644415551

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