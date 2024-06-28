PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: From struggling designers to fast fashion controversies, the problems in the fashion and garment manufacturing industries were enough to make even the most experienced of fashion veterans want to throw in the towel. But situation as prevalentin fashion and garment industry a few years back has changed along with brand consciousness and sustainable development.

Iris Clothing Limited is one of such a fast-growing readymade garment company with different types of designed garments tailormade for kids.

The organization itself is engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding and selling garments for kids wear under the brand name of DOREME in India.

Their speciality is in designing and making different kinds of apparels for infants, toddlers and junior boys and girls. But the brand consciousness among the customers makes the organization and its position in the market something special.

Even it is a garment for special show or birthday party at home, the brand image of the organisation related with dress fabric matters. The quality and the preferred brand design is what makes the organization nearer to the hearts of millions of customers in India.

Recently, Iris announced the inauguration of two new Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) located in thriving malls in Kolkata and Siliguri in West Bengal. There are 15 more EBOs being planned in different locations across the country during the fiscal year of 2025.

The mission of the organization is to enrich the collection of brands and expanding product offerings for the greater choice of their customers. Equally, it winds in both the present and prospective shareholders by providing opportunities for investment. The organization believes in fostering relationship with customers so that it can create an impact on customers with new product line and innovation.

The fashion supply chains is considered one of such a major challenges contributing less growth in the industry. Once manufactured and designed, materials have to be supplied to the different outlets at a competitive cost. Second being the constant pressure to adopt various designs on and off. Further, the export promotion of apparels too can boost the industry.

Apart from opening outlets in different parts of the country, Iris has entered into a licensed agreement with Disney to design and launch apparels using Marvel and Disney movie characters under DOREME brand. This brand has a good presence in 26 state in India including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The conception of the product mix will help meet the demand of their products. It will create atmosphere for opening further avenues and growth. However, the company's manufacturing infrastructure includes nine units with seven of them have state-of-the -art facilities. It produces tops, t-shirts, trousers, sweatshirts, hoodies etc with a product range between Rs 200 and Rs 2000.

According to the recent survey, Indian kid apparel market is expected to grow at 9.1 % CAGR between financial year 2000-2025. The target is projected at 1.56 trillion and children represent about 25-26 % of Indian population which is definitely suggests a huge customer base.

The union textile minister, Mr Giriraj Singh announced recently that government has approved an over Rs, 10,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles and now considering to extend it in the garment sector for boosting export. Inaugurating India International Garment Fair, Giriraj Singh said, "huge opportunities are there to increase exports and the industry should target $50 billion worth of shipment in the coming years."

Using the product is a life-time experience of the customer identifying himself with it. Iris mainly tries to capitalize this with their quality products.

The social tie-up with customers and bonding growing out of it is just a unique experience that the organization shares with all and that too contributes a lot not only to grow image of the Irish Clothing brand, but it enlightens the industry as well mandating ethics and taking measures against threats.

