BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 20: Elan Group's upcoming landmark residential project in Sector 106, Gurugram, sets a new benchmark for opulent urban living. Positioned along the prestigious Dwarka Expressway, this ultra-luxury development epitomizes elegance, innovation and world-class living. With its strategic location and visionary design, the project has garnered global attention, making it a prime destination for luxury and investment.

Also Read | Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Likely on MWC 2025, May Feature Self-Developed 'Small Surge' Chip; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

A Legacy on the Global Map

Elan Group's Sector 106 residential project is not just a development; it is a symbol of excellence on the international real estate stage. With unparalleled amenities, adherence to global standards and collaborations with world-renowned consultants, this residential project redefines luxury living. It stands as a beacon of innovation, leaving an indelible mark on the Dwarka Expressway and the global map of luxury real estate.

Also Read | Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say 'Yep, That's Me'.

Designed by World-Renowned Visionaries

What sets the upcoming residential project apart is its international appeal, brought to life by collaborations with some of the world's most distinguished architects, urban designers and construction experts. Here are the visionaries behind this extraordinary masterpiece:

Foster + Partners is the project's master planner, celebrated for futuristic and sustainable designs, including the National Bank of Kuwait, Sharq and Marina Tower, Greece. UHA London is serving as the principal architect firm for the project, known for its iconic work on Infinity Towers Cyprus and 11/100 Bogota, Colombia.

SWA Group is responsible for transformative landscaping with notable projects like Four Seasons Resort Amaala, Saudi Arabia and Burj Khalifa Tower Park, Dubai. WET Design, renowned for mesmerizing water installations such as the Dubai Fountain and The Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas, will bring artistic water features to the project.

HBA (Hirsch Bedner Associates) infuses elegance into residential and hospitality spaces, with iconic works like The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and Four Seasons Hotel, Dalian, China. CD+M Lighting Design Group will add brilliance with their expertise in illuminating landmarks like Burj Khalifa and Ferrari World, Dubai.

Leighton Group ensures construction excellence with a proven track record of revolutionary projects like Antilia in Mumbai and City of Dreams, Macau. Mero Contractors is responsible for world-class construction, known for renowned projects like Jewel at Changi Airport, Singapore.

Thornton Tomasetti brings advanced structural engineering solutions, known for iconic projects such as the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia, set to become the world's tallest tower. DSA Engineering provides sustainable and resilient MEP solutions, with past projects including JW Marriott in Vietnam.

Strategically Positioned for Seamless Connectivity

Situated along the thriving Dwarka Expressway, Elan Group's upcoming residential project ensures effortless connectivity to Gurugram's key hubs while benefiting from the region's rapid infrastructural growth. Proximity to major landmarks such as the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the upcoming diplomatic enclave, the new Dwarka Sector 21 metro station and Yashobhoomi further enhances its appeal, solidifying its status as a top investment hotspot. This prime location offers a unique opportunity to experience luxury living at the heart of a transformative urban landscape.

Speaking about the project, Vineet Dawar, President-Sales & Strategy, Elan Group, stated, "The Dwarka Expressway is emerging as a key driver of real estate growth in Gurugram and Elan Group's upcoming residential project in Sector 106 is poised to lead this transformation. This ultra-luxury development brings together the finest minds from across the globe to create a game changing landmark in the region. Designed with a focus on luxury, innovation and sustainability, the development offers homeowners and investors an unparalleled lifestyle. With this launch, Elan Group also aims to address the current shortage of larger-sized properties along the Dwarka Expressway, fulfilling the growing need for spacious living options. This strong demand also reflects a rising preference for integrated developments that combine upscale living with superior connectivity and convenience, all situated along one of NCR's most promising real estate corridors. At Elan Group, we remain committed to setting benchmarks with iconic developments that will shape the future of India's dynamic real estate markets."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)