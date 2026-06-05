Business News | From Hyderabad Classrooms to IIT Campuses -- Resonance Students Make It Big in JEE Advanced 2026

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5: With the JEE Advanced 2026 results declared on June 01, 2026, Resonance Junior Colleges has yet again created an impressive success record. Every Resonance Campus has made its mark by scoring exceptionally high, showcasing exceptional academic performance.

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17 students have scored under 1000 ranks, an impressive achievement, and it stands as a testament. The result complements the institute's activities, including a results-oriented academic approach, experienced faculty, practice sessions, and unwavering mentoring.

Overall JEE Advanced 2026 Result Highlights:

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* 17 students secured ranks below 1000 across Open and other categories.

* Over 185 students are expected to secure admission into prestigious IITs across India.

* Every Resonance Hyderabad campus has contributed successful candidates to the IIT list this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Purnachandra Rao, Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, said:

* "It is the proudest moment for Resonance Hyderabad as their students reflected hard work, conceptual clarity, and determination to have proven results.

* Further, he said: "The faculty and academic teams at Resonance Hyderabad work continuously to provide the right guidance, practice, and motivation. These results inspire Resonance Hyderabad to nurture students to become future IITians.

* While addressing the gathering, the director congratulated achievers, parents, and faculty for their devotion, dedication, and the combined effort of everyone in helping their students succeed.

Top Rankers Below 1000: All Categories (Inclusive)

About Resonance Hyderabad:

Resonance Horizon:

Having started its flagship junior college in 2018, Mr Purna Chandra Rao Narra focused on a well-balanced, integrated curriculum that combines academics and competitive preparation (IIT-JEE & JEE). Over 7 years, Resonance Institutions in Hyderabad have established several verticals, such as schools, colleges, e-learning, Foundation Centres and Global Studies, aggregating to 50+ campuses across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

Resonance Junior Colleges:

1. Resonance Hyderabad comprises 34 junior college campuses across all major locations in Hyderabad.

2. The Resonance Junior College campuses are structured to meet local educational needs, and students can seek admission to the integrated curriculum for IIT-JEE or NEET, depending on the campus's composition.

3. Among the 34 campuses, students can join residential or day scholar programs in co-educational, girls-only, or boys-only.

Resonance Schools

1. Resonance Hyderabad has well-established schools across 16 campuses in key locations in Hyderabad, and one in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. In addition, Resonance Schools have begun Resonance Foundation Centre in Tirupati, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar.

2. Within the existing educational system adopted by Resonance Hyderabad, the Resonance Schools have adopted a new learning system that includes Nursery through Grade X. This complete educational ecosystem elevates education to the next level.

3. The new system includes the right foundation at every age that complements the futuristic course of every aspirant, enabling them to achieve their goals.

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