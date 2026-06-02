Business News | From India to 50+ Countries: Surya Roshni Accelerates Innovation-Led Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 2: Surya Roshni Limited, one of India's most trusted names in lighting, wires & cables, fans, home appliances, PVC pipes, water pumps, water tanks & steel pipes, continues to strengthen its position as a globally competitive Indian manufacturing brand through its focus on innovation, quality, safety, and sustainable growth.

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With over five decades of manufacturing excellence and exports to 50+ countries, Surya continues to invest in backward integration, supply chain resilience, and integrated manufacturing capabilities across its facilities in Malanpur, Kashipur, Bahadurgarh, Hindupur, and Anjar. Reinforcing its growing global outreach, the company also participated in Light + Building 2026 in Germany and Dubai, showcasing its innovation-led manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its visibility across international markets.

Aligned with India's vision of self-reliance and sustainable infrastructure growth, Surya Roshni is increasingly positioning itself not just as a product manufacturer, but as an enabler of progress through reliable, energy-efficient, and responsibly manufactured solutions. The company remains focused on strengthening its ESG-led approach through resource efficiency, operational excellence, conscious manufacturing practices, and long-term value creation for customers, communities, and stakeholders.

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Further reinforcing its commitment towards operational excellence and responsible manufacturing, the company has recently been recognized with the prestigious British Safety Council International Safety Awards 2026 and has also been honoured as a "Gold Award Winner" at the CII National EHS Excellence Awards 2026. These recognitions reflect Surya's continued focus on building a resilient, responsible, and future-ready manufacturing ecosystem.

As part of its next phase of growth, Surya Roshni is also expanding its innovation capabilities with the launch of its another Research &Development Centre in Kashipur. The new facility will further strengthen product development, testing, performance benchmarking, and quality enhancement across categories. Together with the Surya Technology & Innovation Centre (STIC) in NCR, the company aims to accelerate future-ready product innovation aligned with evolving consumer and infrastructure needs.

"At Surya, our focus has always been on building long-term manufacturing strength through innovation, quality, and responsible operations. The recent recognitions and the expansion of our R&D capabilities reflect our commitment towards creating globally competitive products from India. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on strengthening our manufacturing ecosystem, investing in future-ready technologies, and contributing meaningfully to India's vision of sustainable and self-reliant growth."-- Padma Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal, Chairman, Surya Roshni Limited

With continued investments in innovation, manufacturing excellence, and responsible growth, Surya Roshni remains focused on building future-ready solutions for India and global markets.

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