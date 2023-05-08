New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI/NewsReach): The Hindi language is a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage and is spoken by millions of people worldwide. It is the fourth most spoken language in the world, with over 600 million speakers globally. However, the Hindi language has faced challenges in its global recognition due to linguistic barriers. To overcome such barriers and to promote the growth of the Hindi language globally, Hindi Olympiad Foundation was created. Hindi Olympiad Foundation is an educational and social organization that promotes the growth of Hindi language and literature worldwide through its flagship competition, International Hindi Olympiad.

The International Hindi Olympiad (IHO) is an annual competition organized by the Hindi Olympiad Foundation (HOF). It is a platform for students across the world to showcase their Hindi language skills and compete with their peers globally. The competition is divided into two levels: the School Level and the International Level. The School Level is conducted within the schools, and the top-performing students qualify for the International Level. The first level of the International Hindi Olympiad is held in both Online (For Individual Students) & Offline modes (For Schools).

Also Read | Iran Executes 2 over Blasphemy Charges.

The Hindi Olympiad Foundation aims to promote the Hindi language worldwide and break linguistic barriers. It provides a platform for students to showcase their Hindi language skills, regardless of their background or nationality. The International Hindi Olympiad has become a popular competition among students and educators worldwide. The International Hindi Olympiad by Hindi Olympiad Foundation is the world's leading Hindi language Olympiad. The competition not only helps students to enhance their Hindi language skills but also provides a platform for students to learn from each other and showcase their talents globally.

Apart from the International Hindi Olympiad, the Hindi Olympiad Foundation also organizes the Amrit Kumbh Samman, an initiative for teachers and principals to showcase their creative skills in writing poems, stories, essays, and more. The initiative provides a platform for educators to showcase their talents and share their experiences.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of KKR vs PBKS T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Hindi Olympiad Foundation's website - www.hindiolympiad.com

(The website provides a platform for students, teachers, parents etc., to learn more about the organization, its events, and the Hindi language. The website also provides information about the International Hindi Olympiad, Amrit Kumbh, and the latest updates related to the organization.)

Recently, the organization has received recognition from the Education Minister of India for its efforts and initiatives. The winners of the International Hindi Olympiad & Amrit Kumbh are felicitated by the Hindi Olympiad Foundation in an annual award ceremony held in New Delhi. The event is attended by various education researchers, teachers, principals, and high-ranking army and government officials.

The success of the International Hindi Olympiad is not just limited to its awards and recognition. The competition has become a symbol of cultural diversity and understanding. The competition not only benefits the students but also promotes the Hindi language and literature worldwide.

In conclusion, the Hindi Olympiad Foundation's efforts to promote the Hindi language and literature globally have been instrumental in the rise of the International Hindi Olympiad. The competition has grown in popularity, recognition, and impact each year. By breaking barriers and building a legacy, the Hindi Olympiad Foundation has created a platform that celebrates cultural diversity, promotes education, and brings people together from around the world.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)