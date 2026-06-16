Business News | From Listeners to Leaders: Children in Rajasthan Take the Mic to Drive Hygiene Awareness Through Dettol Hygiene School Podcast

BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16: From classrooms to communities, young voices in Rajasthan are stepping up to lead the hygiene movement as Reckitt, a world class health and hygiene company, today unveiled the Dettol Hygiene School Podcast in Rajasthan. Launched as part of its flagship campaign, Dettol Banega Swasth India, the initiative places students at the forefront of promoting hygiene awareness and healthier behaviours.

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The podcast is an extension of the ongoing Dettol School Hygiene Education Programme in Rajasthan for over five years, reaching lakhs of children with critical hygiene education. By evolving the programme into a student-led audio platform, Reckitt deepens its engagement by moving from awareness-building to empowering children as active champions of behaviour change.

The initiative also draws from the success of its student-led podcast initiative in Uttarakhand, where the campaign successfully engaged students on hygiene and climate awareness. Launched in partnership with OHO Radio, a leading digital audio platform, the Rajasthan edition of the podcast further strengthens the commitment to build lifelong hygiene habits among young audiences by enabling students to step into the role of junior radio jockeys, leading meaningful conversations on hygiene. Through relatable narratives and peer-led discussions, the platform enables children to share knowledge, spark curiosity, and drive actionable change.

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Ravi Bhatnagar, Director Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs, South Asia, MENARP and Africa said, "At Reckitt, we have always believed that lasting change begins at the grassroots when young voices are given the platform to lead change. The launch of the Dettol Hygiene School Podcast in Rajasthan builds on the proven success of our Uttarakhand initiative, further strengthening the impact of Dettol Banega Swasth India. By enabling students to become ambassadors of hygiene and preventive health, we are not only amplifying critical messages but also nurturing a generation that understands that hygiene is the foundation of good health. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to delivering better health in more hands every day and our shared vision of Viksit Bharat @2047."

RJ Kaavya, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Oho Media Network, said, "OHO Radio is proud to partner with Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign. With its last season in Uttarakhand, OHO Radio and Dettol proved that the 'Dettol Hygiene School Podcast' is not just a radio program; but it is an inspiring initiative aimed at empowering children to become Hygiene Champions. Through this podcast, the students of Rajasthan, will play a vital role in spreading awareness among their families, friends, and communities. OHO Radio encourages all listeners to tune in to the 'Dettol Banega Swasth India Hygiene School Podcast' every Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM exclusively on OHO Radio."

The Dettol Hygiene School Podcast in Rajasthan is structured around a comprehensive series of student-led episodes. The broadcast focuses on the five key pillars of the Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign, including:

- Personal Hygiene: Encouraging everyday habits that promote individual well-being- Hygiene at Home: Reinforcing clean and safe practices within households- Hygiene in School: Driving collective responsibility for healthier school environments- Hygiene in Neighbourhood: Inspiring community-led sanitation and cleanliness efforts- Hygiene During Illness: Promoting preventive care and responsible practices to reduce the spread of infectionsBy encouraging children to express, engage, and educate through digital broadcasting, the initiative aims to catalyze a sustainable ripple effect of positive behaviour change across regional educational institutions and households. The Dettol Hygiene School Podcast will air every Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM exclusively on the OHO Radio app.

Dettol Banega Swasth India, one of India's longest running public health campaigns, has been at the forefront of driving awareness and action around hygiene and sanitation across the country. With this new initiative, the program continues to strengthen its commitment to building a Swasth Bharat through sustained community engagement and youth participation.

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