Business News | From Robotics to Literature: Chennai's MCC Public School Unveils Historic Elite World Records Festival

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16: MCC Public School, one of Chennai's pioneering and well-established CBSE institutions managed by the 191-year-old MCC Association, is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the grand seven-day "MCC World Records Festival 2026", bringing together more than 1,225 students and staff members in a unique celebration of talent, creativity, innovation and endurance.

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The festival will feature six major team world record attempts and 51 individual world record attempts, all of which will be adjudicated and certified by four internationally recognised organisations -- Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records and Tamilan Book of Records.

P.C.R.Suresh,Chairperson-Schools Committee & Board of Directors - MCC Association, said the event reflects the institution's commitment to providing students with opportunities that extend beyond academics while helping them develop confidence, teamwork and global exposure.

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Dr.G.J. Manohar, Secretary, MCC Association, noted that the festival would stand as a milestone in the school's journey of excellence and innovation, encouraging students to challenge their limits and strive for extraordinary achievements.

Dr.Jolly Saji Matthew, Correspondent and Principal of MCC Public School, said the initiative was designed to nurture creativity, discipline, resilience and leadership among students through meaningful and inspiring record attempts.

Dr.Jolly further stated that the school had initially planned to conduct six team world record attempts and four individual world record attempts, symbolically commemorating the institution's 10 years of academic excellence through a total of 10 world records. However, following the overwhelming enthusiasm, commitment and participation shown by students and parents, the number of individual record attempts increased significantly.

Among the major events, 670 students under the Department of English will publish a fiction book series as young authors and attempt the title "Most Authors Contributing to a Fiction Story Book Series Published by a School".

Another major highlight will witness 675 students from Grades IV to XII performing a synchronised sports drill blindfolded while holding umbrellas continuously for four minutes and 30 seconds, an attempt described as the first of its kind in India.

Students from Pre-kindergarten to Grade III will simultaneously create 420 vegetable print artworks within one hour, while 425 students from Grades III to VII will solve more than one lakh single-digit mental arithmetic problems within 30 minutes.

In another ambitious attempt, 400 participants grouped into 200 teams will assemble 200 robotic models over 18 hours under the theme "Robotics for a Smarter Tomorrow". The festival will conclude with 1,150 students along with 75 teaching and non-teaching staff members participating in a continuous 24-hour Scripture reading marathon, he added.

"As many as 51 students voluntarily came forward to attempt 51 unique and distinct world records across diverse fields including academics, sports, robotics, arts, memory skills, reading, creativity and endurance. Their passion and determination inspired the school to expand the festival into a much larger celebration of talent and achievement," she said.

Among the major individual attempts, Jagdheeswar G of Grade X-B will attempt to solve 600 three-row mental arithmetic addition problems while simultaneously playing chess against 10 opponents within 60 minutes. Samanta F of Grade IX-B will attempt a 12-hour badminton marathon against the maximum number of opponents.

Leondro Raj L of Grade II-A will attempt to identify 200 brand logos in five minutes, while P.L. Joshua Melvin of UKG-A will answer 200 general knowledge questions within five minutes. N. Aadya Sunanda of UKG-A will attempt to read 300 sight words in 12 minutes. Surekavarsha M of Grade XI-B will perform a classical dance incorporating more than 30 different dance properties within one hour.

Sri Anjana S of Grade X-B will author and publish 150 non-fiction stories, while Jessica Jones of Grade IX-A and J. Keshika Jones of Grade XII-A will publish 200 freestyle poems and 200 fictional stories respectively. The three students are expected to become among the youngest authors in the world to publish books and achieve world records in their respective categories.

S.Surya Prasanna of Grade VIII-B will complete 100 Pyraminx solves while skating continuously for 30 minutes. Roy Edric Moses of Grade VII-B will demonstrate and explain more than 30 STEAM experiments and projects within one hour.

In the field of robotics and innovation, E.R. Joel Chris of Grade V-B will attempt to assemble 36 semi-functional robotic models within four hours, while Leandra Gracelin K of Grade V-A will assemble 25 semi-functional robotic models within three hours.

P. Chris Bezalel of Grade VIII-A will attempt to complete 30 consecutive 100-metre running laps, covering a distance of three kilometres within 30 minutes, whereas P. Maithesh Kumar of Grade VI-A will recall biographies of 100 famous personalities in response to prompts within one hour.

Charity Victor, Vice Principal, stated that these unique record attempts reflect the extraordinary talent, determination and creativity of students across various age groups. The individual record attempts span multiple disciplines including academics, sports, robotics, literature, arts, memory skills and endurance, showcasing the institution's commitment towards holistic development and experiential learning.

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