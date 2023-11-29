VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29: Changing the dynamics of office leasing, NextOffice.in, is emerging as a prominent player in commercial space solutions, aiming to provide comprehensive and end-to-end services ranging from lease, design, and interior construction of modern and innovative office spaces, all under one roof. NextOffice.in provides the comfort to the commercial property seekers to enjoy the immersive views of the properties they are looking for just by visiting the website anytime.

Started in 2023 by three young professionals, Ajit Panda, Abhishek Kaithal and Akshay Manuja, NextOffice.in is headquartered in NOIDA, NCR, India. The tech-driven NextOffice.in is now a specialised one-stop platform offering a wide gamut of services for office space seekers. With a vision to recreate the workspace experience by providing creative, sustainable and customised solutions, NextOffice.in has tied up with more than 200 developers across the country.

Nextoffice.in makes Office Search experience a seamless one, by providing a platform that provides 360 degree viewing of Office Buildings, amenities; provides market intelligence for informed negotiations and once the lease is done, helps the client build an office custom made in alignment with client requirements and brand positioning.

The platform is developing a diversified range of listings from Noida, Delhi, Lucknow, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and Pune - all specially curated for to provide an all-round perspective and neighbourhood information so that decision making is seamless and pretty informative. With interventions at every stage of the office space seeking journey, NextOffice.in delivers tailor-made office designs that cater to the unique needs and aspirations of India's businesses.

"At Next Office, our mission is to revolutionize workspaces, infusing creativity, functionality, and adaptability into every project. Our tech-driven solutions are designed to provide an office space to the seekers without wasting their time in hopping to different locations to choose the best. With the tech driven platform, one can shortlist the properties and fix their physical visits to view and finalise the space. We understand the pivotal role an office environment plays in fostering productivity and collaboration. That's why we're dedicated to delivering tailor-made solutions that resonate with each client's unique vision," said Ajit Panda, CEO and Co-Founder, NextOffice.

Beyond office search through listings and neighbourhood tours, NextOffice.in offers consultancy and execution capabilities through custom 2D Modelling, 3D walkthroughs, turnkey Office Construction services, creating a seamless journey of realising and developing the office. Once an office is developed, Nextoffice.in assures the client of a 5 year Defect Liability Period during which, it offers warranties against any defects in materials and construction.

Next Office leverages its extensive network to assist businesses in securing ideal office spaces while ensuring optimal lease terms aligned with the client's operational requirements. Drawing inspiration from cutting-edge trends, NextOffice.in crafts bespoke design concepts that enhance collaboration, employee well-being, and space efficiency, fostering an enriched work experience.

The skilled construction team at NextOffice.in meticulously brings design visions to life, reflecting clients' brand identities through quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. With a meticulous approach, their project managers ensure timelines and budgets are adhered to, offering transparent communication and regular updates throughout the transformation process. NextOffice.in's commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions has positioned them as a go-to destination for businesses seeking to elevate their workspaces.

