New Delhi [India], March 4: The Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Chembur, Mumbai hosted a spectacular fashion night at the conclusion of the 3rd edition of the Black Medal Golf Tournament in association with renowned celebrity fashion designer Ken Ferns, who showcased his breathtaking collection in a mesmerizing fashion show. The evening was a perfect blend of style, glamour, and elegance, with stunning models gracing the runway in two dazzling rounds of couture.

The first round was a vision of glitz and glamour, as models shimmered in blingy baby pink ensembles, exuding sophistication and charm. The soft yet striking hues added a touch of romance to the evening, with intricate embellishments that sparkled under the lights.

The second round was a bold celebration of gold, where models stunned in a fusion of golden-yellow and black outfits, creating a regal and powerful aesthetic. The collection highlighted Ken Ferns' signature craftsmanship, seamlessly blending contemporary and vintage designs.

Stealing the spotlight as the showstopper of the evening was none other than Miss India Universe, Shweta Sharda, who captivated the audience with her grace and elegance, leaving an unforgettable impression.

The evening's choreography was masterfully executed by Shakir Sheikh, ensuring every moment on the runway was nothing short of perfection.

Hari Narayan, President and Sanjeev Vaz, Captain of the Bombay Presidency Golf Club spoke about the Black Medal Golf Tournament which saw the finest amateur and professional golfers compete over two days. Mr. Manav Bharani won the prestigious Black Medal trophy which was celebrated with glitz and glamour.

With its perfect blend of high fashion and elite sporting excellence, the Black Medal 2025 was an evening to remember.

