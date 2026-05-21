Toss won by CSK and elected to Field

Toss won by CSK and elected to Field

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: In an era where digital platforms are rapidly evolving, few entrepreneurs are working toward building ecosystems focused on trust, identity, and intelligent networking. One such emerging name in India's technology landscape is Kapil Agarwal, the Founder and CEO of Treefe Technology.

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Through the launch of I.Ai App Identityy by Treefe Technology, Kapil Agarwal is working toward creating a next-generation AI-powered social networking and digital identity platform designed for modern creators, professionals, businesses, and communities.

His journey reflects the growing wave of Indian entrepreneurs building technology platforms focused not just on scale, but also on digital trust, creator empowerment, and meaningful online interaction.

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Identifying the Challenges of Modern Social Platforms

Like many technology founders, Kapil Agarwal observed the changing behavior of internet users and the growing concerns around fake profiles, spam engagement, privacy issues, and lack of authenticity across traditional social media platforms.

This led to the idea behind Identityy A treefe technology company limited -- a platform designed to combine:

- Secure digital identity - AI-powered networking - Creator-focused tools - Smart engagement systems - Community-driven interaction The vision was to build a smarter and safer digital ecosystem where users could have greater control over their online identity and engagement.

The Birth of I.Ai App Identityy by Treefe Technology

Under Kapil Agarwal's leadership, Treefe Technology introduced Identityy A treefe technology company limited as a homegrown Indian platform focused on AI-driven digital experiences and secure networking infrastructure.

The platform integrates artificial intelligence through its AI engine "Aindra," enabling users to access:

- AI-assisted content creation - Personalized user experiences - Smart creator tools - Faster digital workflows - Enhanced online visibility This approach positions the platform within the growing global trend of AI-powered social networking and identity management ecosystems.

Focusing on India's Creator Economy

Kapil Agarwal's vision strongly aligns with India's rapidly expanding creator economy and startup ecosystem.

Identityy A treefe technology company limited is designed to support:

- Digital creators - Entrepreneurs - Influencers - Businesses - Professional communities By offering creator-first features and intelligent engagement tools, the platform aims to help users grow their digital presence more efficiently.

The company is also introducing innovative networking initiatives like "Expert Talk," allowing users to connect directly with professionals through one-on-one interactions and priority messaging experiences.

Building a Homegrown Technology Ecosystem

As India witnesses increasing demand for homegrown technology solutions, Kapil Agarwal has positioned Identityy A treefe technology company limited as a platform focused on local innovation, cultural relevance, and scalable AI infrastructure.

The platform is steadily gaining attention among users looking for:

- Better digital privacy - Secure networking - AI-powered engagement - Authentic online communities - Smarter digital experiences With a growing user ecosystem and expanding creator participation, the platform continues strengthening its presence in India's digital technology landscape.

A Vision Focused on Digital Trust and Innovation

Kapil Agarwal believes that the future of online interaction will be driven by trust, intelligent networking, and user empowerment rather than just algorithm-based engagement.

His long-term vision focuses on:

- Secure digital identity management - AI-powered creator ecosystems - Privacy-focused social networking - Community-driven engagement - Smarter digital communication As AI continues reshaping how people create and connect online, Identityy A treefe technology company limited aims to contribute to the next phase of digital identity innovation from India.

Looking Toward the Future

The rise of AI-powered platforms is redefining the future of social networking and digital communication. Through I.Ai App Identityy by Treefe Technology, Kapil Agarwal is building a platform focused on combining technology, trust, and creator empowerment into one unified ecosystem.

With continued investment in AI innovation, secure identity systems, and intelligent networking experiences, the platform is positioning itself as part of the future of digital interaction and online identity management.

For more information, visit:Official Website - I.Ai App Identityy by Treefe Technology

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)