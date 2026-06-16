Business News | Frozen Kiing Targets AED 20 Million Revenue as It Accelerates Retail Expansion Across UAE and GCC Markets

Frozen Kiing Targets AED 20 Million Revenue as It Accelerates Retail Expansion Across UAE and GCC Markets

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: Frozen Kiing, a rapidly growing premium frozen snack brand founded by entrepreneur Aditya Bhardwaj, has announced its strategic expansion into the UAE retail sector, with a projected revenue target of AED 20 million for the upcoming financial year.

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Having successfully established its presence across the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering) segment and direct-to-consumer channels in the UAE and Qatar, Frozen Kiing is now entering its next growth phase through large-scale retail partnerships, supermarket and hypermarket distribution, export development, and broader GCC market expansion.

The brand has built a strong reputation for its premium range of preservative-free frozen snacks, including handcrafted momos, kebabs, mini samosas, and fusion concepts created to bring the authentic taste of Indian street-style snacks to evolving GCC consumer preferences.

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The UAE frozen food market is estimated to be valued at over USD 900 million. The UAE frozen food industry continues to experience significant growth, driven by increasing demand for high-quality convenience foods and ready-to-cook products. Frozen Kiing aims to capitalize on this opportunity by offering restaurant-quality experiences that combine taste, convenience, and consistency.

"At Frozen Kiing, we never wanted to build just another frozen food company," says Founder & CEO Aditya Bhardwaj. "Our focus has always been on creating products that combine quality, originality, and consistency while delivering a premium experience consumers genuinely enjoy.

"There were moments where things felt impossible," Bhardwaj says. "But those phases taught us resilience, discipline, and long-term thinking."

Under Bhardwaj's leadership, the company has evolved into an emerging player within the regional frozen food market, recognized for its differentiated product portfolio and commitment to operational excellence.

Industry experts continue to highlight the growing demand for premium convenience foods across the GCC, particularly among younger consumers seeking innovative, high-quality food experiences without compromising on convenience.

"Excellence is not a goal; it is a responsibility," Bhardwaj added. "When consumers place their trust in your products and your brand, consistency becomes non-negotiable.

Frozen Kiing believes this shift in consumer behavior is creating a major opportunity for brands focused on innovation, quality, and long-term customer trust rather than traditional mass-market positioning

As part of its long-term growth roadmap, Frozen Kiing is also evaluating international manufacturing opportunities and expanding export capabilities to support future global demand, including potential operations in Canada and other international markets.

Despite its rapid growth, Frozen Kiing says its core philosophy remains unchanged: maintaining quality standards, preserving operational control, and building sustainable long-term brand value.

"With retail expansion underway and demand continuing to rise across the region, Frozen Kiing is positioning itself as one of the UAE's most promising founder-led consumer food brands in the premium frozen snack category."

"True legacies take time, and we are only at the beginning of our journey," Bhardwaj concluded. "Our focus remains on building a brand that delivers lasting value, exceptional quality, and meaningful experiences for consumers across the world "

About Frozen Kiing

Frozen Kiing is a UAE-based premium frozen food brand specializing in preservative-free frozen snacks inspired by authentic flavors and modern consumer preferences. The company offers a diverse range of handcrafted products designed to deliver restaurant-quality experiences through convenient, ready-to-cook formats across the GCC and international markets.

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