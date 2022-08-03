New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a nationwide campaign to check adulteration in edible oils, the presence of trans-fatty acids in hydrogenated oils and to crack down on the sale of loose edible oil across the country.

The campaign would continue for two weeks - till August 14.

Among others, the sale of multi-source edible oils without the proper labelling will also be checked during the drive, the food safety licensing authority said in a statement.

The commissioners of food safety of all States/UTs have been directed to lift surveillance samples of these products in a staggered manner from the markets so that the sample base is wide and representative of all brands being sold are included.

The progress of the campaign will be monitored on day-to-day basis and the entire exercise will be completed by August 14 in a mission mode, the statement added.

"It has been also emphasized that failure of any surveillance sample will be immediately followed by the drawing of regulatory samples to take legal action against such operators," the statement added.

As per the latest reports received from 15 States/UTs, 279 samples of edible oils, vanaspati and the sale of multi-source edible oils have been drawn.

Separately, edible oil manufacturers, packers, and importers were recently asked to pack the commodity without mentioning the temperature at which it was packed and advised them to ensure that the quantity declared on the package in volume or mass is correct.

Deputy Director (Legal Metrology) under the Department of Consumer Affairs in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in a letter to all the States said that the edible oil manufacturers should be advised to correct their labelling net quantity within the next six months.

Since temperature and density are inversely proportional, the volume is constant, the consumer may be cheated when the packaging mentions a higher temperature, Legal Metrology said.

Edible oil industry body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India had brought the notice of the Legal Metrology about some edible oil companies resorting to an unfair practice by packing 1-litre pack at a higher temperature than room temperature (30 degrees C) thereby offering lesser weight to the consumer. (ANI)

