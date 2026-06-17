Business News | FTAs, Agri-startups and FPOs to Drive Next Phase of Farm Export Growth: APEDA Chief

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is banking on upcoming free trade agreements (FTAs), agri-startups and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to drive the next phase of growth in India's agricultural exports, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said.

In an interview with ANI, Dev described the recently concluded FTAs with the UK and the European Union as potential "game changers" for India's agricultural exporters.

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He said the agreements would place Indian exporters on a level playing field with competitors in the UK and EU markets, particularly benefiting processed food products as tariff lines are liberalised.

According to Dev, APEDA's regional offices are actively educating exporters on rules-of-origin compliance to ensure they can avail themselves of the benefits offered under the FTAs.

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Apart from trade agreements, APEDA is focusing on strengthening the agricultural export ecosystem through innovation and greater farmer participation.

Highlighting the success of APEDA's Bharti programme for agri-startups, Dev said more than 100 startups were supported in its first edition. Eight of these startups will be showcased at an event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

He also underlined efforts to integrate FPOs into export value chains. APEDA currently has around 1,400 FPO members and aims to increase the number to nearly 3,000 this year. A dedicated FPO export promotion programme is also expected to be launched within the next two to three months.

Dev said agricultural exports currently account for around 12 per cent of India's total merchandise exports and expressed confidence that the share would increase further in the coming years.

He also highlighted efforts to source exportable produce from untapped regions, including the Northeast and landlocked states. As examples, he cited recent exports of litchi and Amrapali mangoes from Jharkhand, which he said reflected APEDA's efforts to diversify both India's export geography and product basket. (ANI)

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