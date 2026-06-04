Business News | FUME Reaches 15,000 Clients Across India and Abroad, Establishing India's Leading Diagnostic-First Root-Cause Metabolic Decoding Platform

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 4: FUME (FUME Shredding Hub Private Limited), a Bengaluru-based preventive metabolic health platform, has announced that it has supported over 15,000 individuals across India, the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia through its root-cause health transformation programmes. Founded in 2020 by Jagannath Das, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus,a former Samsung executive and ISSA-certified health professional, and Dr. Uma Mittal, PhD in Nutrition, certified by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN, New York), Precision Nutrition, and NASM, with Advanced Certificate in Functional Medicine & Clinical Nutrition, FUME (Fix Underlying Metabolic Errors), operates a proprietary diagnostic framework called the FUME Bio-Intelligence System™ -- an 8-pillar system that analyses genetics, gut microbiome, hormonal function, glucose metabolism, body composition, and biological age markers before designing any personalised health protocol.

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The Problem With Standard Healthcare

Every year, millions of Indians are handed a blood report, told their results are 'normal', and sent home with no answers -- even as they continue to experience chronic fatigue, unexplained weight gain, hormonal disruption, and accelerating metabolic dysfunction. A standard health checkup typically evaluates 25-30 basic markers, while FUME assesses 85+ advanced metabolic blood markers -- including Homocysteine, fasting insulin, ApoB, hs-CRP, triglyceride-to-HDL ratio, and Lipoprotein(a) -- along with genetic predisposition insights across 200+ health conditions and gut microbiome analysis, helping identify underlying metabolic dysfunction years before conventional diagnosis.

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This diagnostic gap has become one of India's most overlooked public health challenges. A growing body of evidence points to what researchers call the TOFI phenomenon -- Thin Outside, Fat Inside -- where individuals with clinically normal BMI carry dangerous levels of visceral fat and metabolic inflammation, completely invisible to standard blood panels. FUME was built to close this gap.

What FUME Does Differently

Unlike conventional health programs that begin with advice to eat less, move more, and use generic supplements, FUME begins with understanding what's actually happening inside the body. The company's diagnostic-first approach maps eight interconnected biological systems before recommending any intervention. The FUME Bio-Intelligence System™ includes analysis across:

- Genetic and epigenetic intelligence -- identifying predispositions across 200+ health conditions to personalise interventions.

- Gut microbiome analysis -- assessing microbial diversity, gut-driven inflammation, and its impact on metabolism, hormone regulation, and immune function.

- Advanced metabolic blood panels -- 85+ markers beyond standard tests

- Hormone health diagnostics -- thyroid function, adrenal balance, reproductive hormones, and metabolic signalling

- Glucose Response Analysis -- tracking fasting and post-meal glucose patterns, insulin response, and metabolic flexibility indicators.

- Body composition and visceral fat analysis -- measuring fat distribution and muscle mass linked to metabolic risk

- Lifestyle and metabolic stress analysis -- cortisol patterns, sleep quality, and lifestyle triggers

- Longevity and biological age analysis -- cellular stress signals and long-term metabolic resilience

Not every client requires every diagnostic assessment. The FUME clinical team -- comprising functional medicine doctors -- recommends assessments based on individual health profiles, existing conditions, and transformation goals. Each client then receives a data-driven, personalised intervention protocol, daily 1:1 accountability coaching, and ongoing clinical support throughout a programme typically lasting six to twelve months.

As the founders put it: "Most health programmes guess. FUME measures. Fix the engine, not the dashboard."

Founder Perspectives

Jagannath Das (Jagan), Co-Founder and Director of FUME, who left a 17-year corporate career at Samsung, Bosch, and Aptiv to build the company, describes the motivation behind FUME as deeply personal: "At 38, I was clinically obese, my blood reports looked normal, but my body was failing. The conventional system had no answers. Discovering root-cause diagnostics and functional medicine changed everything for me. FUME exists because that level of insight should not be a luxury available only to those who know where to look."

Dr. Uma Mittal, Co-Founder and Chief Metabolic Health Officer, who holds a PhD in Nutrition and an Advanced Certificate in Functional Medicine and Clinical Nutrition, brings the clinical depth behind the platform: "Women dealing with PCOS, thyroid dysfunction, or fertility challenges are often told their results are within range, yet they feel anything but well. The issue is not always the condition itself -- it is the underlying metabolic and hormonal environment that standard care rarely investigates. That is what FUME focuses on improving."

Together, Jagan and Dr. Uma lost 36 kg combined and addressed their own metabolic dysfunction through the same root-cause approach that now underpins FUME's programmes. Their shared conviction -- that what worked for them could be made systematic, scalable, and science-backed -- became the founding philosophy of FUME.

Conditions FUME Supports

FUME's programmes are designed for individuals living with chronic metabolic and hormonal conditions that conventional healthcare typically manages with long-term medication but rarely addresses at the root. The platform focuses on supporting improved outcomes for individuals dealing with:

- Type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance (elevated HbA1c, metabolic syndrome)

- Thyroid disorders, including hypothyroidism, Hashimoto's and subclinical thyroid dysfunction

- PCOS and hormonal imbalances in women

- Stubborn belly fat and weight loss resistance despite a consistent diet and exercise

- Chronic fatigue, low energy, and adrenal dysfunction

- Gut health issues, including inflammation, poor digestion, and microbiome imbalance

- Lifestyle disease management for professionals over 35

- Fertility optimisation linked to metabolic and hormonal health

FUME's approach does not replace conventional medical care. Rather, it works alongside it -- addressing lifestyle, nutritional, and metabolic contributors that standard care does not typically investigate.

Scale and Impact

Since its founding in 2020, FUME has grown from a personal mission into an institutional health transformation platform:

- 15,000+ clients supported across India, UAE, US, UK, and Australia

- 200+ cities served across India

- 12,000+ thyroid-related health cases addressed through metabolic support programmes

- 8,500+ women supported through PCOS-focused root-cause protocols

- 500,000+ kg of body fat reduced across client programmes

- 40+ team members, including five to six functional medicine doctors

The FUME FIT App, available on iOS and Android, supports clients with daily accountability tools, nutrition tracking, and habit reinforcement systems as part of the broader transformation programmes.

Defining a New Category in Indian Health

FUME describes itself as operating in a space it calls Diagnostic-First Preventive Metabolic Health, a category that sits between conventional healthcare and generic wellness. It is neither a diet app nor a clinical practice. The platform combines advanced metabolic assessments, functional medicine principles, personalised nutrition coaching, and long-term habit transformation within a single integrated system.

The company is intentionally being built as an institutional brand rather than a personality-led coaching platform. "I am not the brand. Uma is not the brand. FUME is the brand," Jagannath Das has stated. That positioning, institutional, scalable, system-driven, underpins the company's long-term vision of making root-cause metabolic health a recognised and accessible category for Indian professionals.

For individuals who have tried every diet, followed every recommendation, and still feel unwell, FUME's message is both simple and evidence-informed: your body is not broken. It has simply never been properly understood. The future of health will not be advice-driven. It will be measurement-driven.

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