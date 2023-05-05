New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/SRV): Built to usher in a PR Marketing and Crowd Management revolution, Fyre Search, a unique marketing platform crafted for the PBCL ( Pub, Bar, Cafe, Lounge) and Restaurant Industry, has recently launched its application after a successful beta run with 200 eminent cafes and a robust user base of 10K. As a B2B marketing and operations platform, Fyre Search, integrated with Geo-Tagging Social Media, is designed to break free from the conventional Public Relations methods and connect the registered PBCL players directly to the 'Most Organised Virtual Marketplace- Wire' via the application's partner social media, Status TAG.

In a market saturated with eateries, the beta test was centered around perfecting the Fyre Search so that it can better leverage its partnership with Status TAG and present an integrated marketing platform, elevating the customer acquiring process for PBCL business owners. Every stage of the beta test revealed the root causes of several problems PBCL owners face in their operations and how they fixed them by improving the application.

About the application launch, the Founder of Fyre Search said, "Fyre Search aims to be the one-stop shop for the new-age PR for the PBCL industry. We understand the unique needs of the eateries as well as have keenly studied the consumer habits and expectations around hangout zones. This allows us to constantly innovate our marketing solutions as attested by the resounding success of the beta test. We hope that the app launch is but the beginning of our creativity in driving the profit margins of the PBCL sector and that our relentless efforts yield more and more potent solutions."

In terms of catering to the businesses, the FyreSearch-Status TAG integration aims to enhance the profitability of the PBCL segment of the market by maximizing its consumer engagement as the businesses can directly reach out to the consumer, customizing how they look at the business on social media. Fyre Search serves as a gateway for registered restaurant and cafe owners to regularly be displayed on Status TAG's one-of-a-kind virtual marketplace, Wire. Given the market saturation, restaurants will now have the magnified attention of their customers, who would organically learn about the hangout zone while spending their time on social media, receiving a well-curated set of highlights that the PBCL owners want to put forth.

The beta test featuring 200 businesses and 10,000 users, has shown that within the first month of the Fyre Search use the PBCL entities began to see an increase in footfalls. Using Geo-Tagging the business were unable to effectively locate potential customer and engage with them via push notifications. For better engagement, the Fyre Search team introduced the Crowd Puller, an easy-to-use AI feature that personalises push notifications as per the offering of the business and the demographics of the user.

Now due to Crowd Puller, within 15 minutes businesses can reach out to the consumer, encouraging more footfalls, and the owners of multiple outlets can coordinate their business operations from anywhere, anytime. This quick route to getting the customer's attention helps businesses attract the customers who being spoilt for choice, often refrain from trying out new experiences. Improving the consumer experience and pushing them to try new places, the partnership now allows Status TAG users to browse the best hangout zones on the Wire marketplace as well as receive suggestions and notifications on discounts and events based on their demographics and geographics. Furthermore, the digitisation of restaurant check-ins ensures that the cafes have a distinct record of their footfalls and popular orders, helping them to gauge and ameliorate the consumer response to their inventory and services.

What sets Fyre Search apart from other PR routes is that being connected to social media, the platform makes marketing efforts blend seamlessly into the day-to-day social media experience, gamifying an organic PR method. As the consumer experiences the hangout zones, they spread the word about the space organically, amping the goodwill around the cafe.

All in all, the trailblazing success of the beta trial has revealed that the integration of social media, marketing, and the PBCL industry merits phenomenal traction from the consumer, and with every passing milestone of Fyre Search, we are likely to witness a new order in the habitual customer acquisition process.

